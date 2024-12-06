The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I spent a very long time thinking Studio Ghibli movies were simply silly children’s cartoons. While I do enjoy a good Disney movie, I’ve always been fine with ending my cartoon watching there. I’m not sure why things changed, but about two months ago, I sat down to watch Spirited Away and I’ve been hooked ever since. I’ve watched almost every movie the company has produced (some more than once) and I feel about ready to admit that I’m obsessed.

I’ve been pestering my friend and boyfriend to watch these movies with me and I think I’ve managed to get them hooked as well. We’ve all been talking about the movies we like best and after some serious thought, I’ve decided to put together my top five Studio Ghibli movies to get even the harshest movie critic as hooked as I am.

1. Spirited Away

I feel like it’s only fair to start this with the movie that sparked my interest. Not only is Spirited Away a beautiful, cinematic masterpiece, but the story is brilliant as well. Young Chihiro and her family are in the process of moving to a new city when they find themselves trapped in a world filled with spirits. Her parents are captured and Chihiro must find a way to free them all to get back to the human world.

The movie is aesthetically pleasing and feels so magical. As Chihiro navigates through this spirit-filled world and meets a variety of friends and foes, she finds herself in the process.

2. Howl’s Moving Castle

While not at the top of this list, Howl’s Moving Castle might be my favourite movie by Studio Ghibli. Admittedly, the movie starts off very slowly and I had a difficult time watching it through the first time. However, once I got past the first 15 minutes, I realized how beautiful the story was. Sophie, a young woman working in her father’s hat shop, finds her life completely turned around when a powerful Sorceress casts a spell on her, turning her into a 90-year-old woman. While looking for a way to break her curse, she finds herself aboard the wizard Howl’s moving castle.

I’ll leave the rest for you to watch, but if I could say anything, it would be that this movie seems to cast a spell of its own on those who watch.

3. Princess Mononoke

This is the longest movie on the list, sitting at two hours and thirteen minutes, but I promise it’s nothing short of fantastic. The story is about a young boy, Ashitaka, who is inflicted with a deadly curse by a demon. While searching for a cure, Ashitaka finds himself in the middle of a feud between humans and Mononoke – a girl who wants nothing more than to protect her family of wolves and the forest from destruction. While the story is hard to watch, it is brilliantly told and filled with magic and wonder.

4. The Cat Returns

Unlike the movies mentioned before, this one is not a particularly popular Ghibli film. After saving a cat prince from getting hit by a car, young Haru is rewarded with the opportunity to become his bride. The movie is much different from a lot of the other Studio Ghibli movies. It’s silly and fun, and while the storyline is still magical, it’s much less serious than others. It’s hard not to fall in love with the characters, especially if you’re a cat person!

5. When Marnie Was There

It was hard deciding what to put as the final movie on my list, but after much internal debate, When Marnie Was There seems like the perfect one. Unlike any of the others, this movie isn’t about curses or wizards. The movie follows young Anna who moves to the country in hopes of working through some internal struggles. While there, she is drawn to an abandoned mansion and the young girl, Marnie, who seems to live there. She forms a connection with Marnie and as their friendship grows, so does Anna’s sense of self.

The movie is beautiful and heartwarming and left me in tears at the end. It’s as aesthetically pleasing as the others and the story is told with so much love.

While this is only a short list, I thoroughly recommend you make your way through the ones I didn’t mention. Studio Ghibli is, in one word, magical — and if you’re looking for a little magic to get you through the winter blues, Studio Ghibli is the place for you!