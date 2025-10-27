Things I’ve Started Doing Since I’ve Grown Up a Bit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve experienced a lot of change from year to year, and overtime, I’ve both started and stopped doing many different things. I’ve grown a lot in the last year, and there are things I’ve started doing differently during that time. Here they are!

Leaving My Phone on DnD

For me, having a bit of space from my phone is for the best. I’ve found that I’m more relaxed and at ease when I’m not constantly looking at my phone. The easiest way to do that is to shut it off. I usually allow text and call notifications, but nothing else is really that important to me.

Prioritizing Where and When I Spend my Money

One of the not so fun parts of being in fourth year is being very aware of how much money I have and how much I have access to. With limited funds, it’s important now more than ever to prioritize what I spend money on. As of late, I have chosen to spend money on things that are really important to me. For me, this is lots of fresh groceries and my monthly membership at Hustles and Flow. For you, this could be an assortment of things.

Stop Spending Time With People Who Don’t Make Me Happy

Over time, it becomes obvious that not everyone clicks with each other, and your friends today may not be your friends tomorrow, and that’s okay! In this past year or so, I’ve stopped trying to fit in with people I don’t mesh well with. I’ve also stopped trying so hard to make those friendships work. I think that it’s been much better for me.

Solo Dates

Waterloo is full of perfect solo date spots. The older I get, the more comfortable I am spending time alone and the more important I think it is to do so. Some of my favourite solo dates are going for a walk in Waterloo Park, or reading at a cafe downtown.

Setting Boundaries For Myself

Something I’ve been working on this last year is setting boundaries, both for myself and other people. The easier option for me, which may not be the easiest for everyone, is setting boundaries for myself. Some simple boundaries I’ve set for myself include setting a bedtime and respecting it, buying whole foods and actually cooking with them and, of course, sticking to my budget. I like to think of boundaries like these as a way for me to respect the different versions of myself and the versions I could be.