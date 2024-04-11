Things I Learned This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m a firm believer in reflection, and truly think that looking back on things and analyzing them can have a huge impact on your life. There’s so much to learn about yourself and life through reflection and it can lead to growth and change. As the semester comes to an end and I’m finishing up the last year of my undergrad, I’ve been looking back and recognizing all the things I’ve learned that I think are important for everyone to keep in mind to help create positive changes in life.

Don’t Take Things Personally

Sometimes when people say things or are giving feedback, it can feel like it’s targeted at us, but most of the time it’s not. In these situations, I’ve learned to acknowledge it, take anything helpful from it if I can and then move on. Don’t let yourself dwell on it and let it bring you down because there are so many more important things in life to focus on.

Embrace Close Relationships

I’ve always recognized how important this is, but looking at this past year, I realized how crucial it was for my life. We all need love in our life and support systems in place for difficult times, as well as big happy moments in life. We also need people to give our love to and have fun with and provide support to. Don’t take these relationships for granted; appreciate them and their value in your life.

Live in the Moment

I’ve started to try and be less worried about things, especially little things that aren’t important in the grand scheme of things. Taking life day by day has been helpful for me. You won’t have every moment forever so embrace it while you can. Allow yourself to experience all the joy you can.

Not Going Out all the Time is Okay

Sometimes when all my friends are going out, I feel like I should go too because I’d be missing out on the all the fun. But I’ve realized that sometimes taking time for myself is better than going out. It’s great to be social, but if you feel like it’s better to stay home and do work or have some time to yourself, do that.

Big Decisions and Changes can be Scary but are Worth It

I’ve never been good with decisions and changes in life, but I’ve been realizing that change is good. Accepting my offer to teacher’s college in another city and finding a new place to live was scary but it’s important for moving ahead in my life. These decisions are worth it, so take the leap because it’s good for you, even though it may not feel like it at the time.

Give Yourself Grace

Life is busy and difficult at times, but it’s important to be patient with yourself. Not every day will be perfect, and it’s important to recognize that. Things might go off track, but you can make a plan and move forward. Be kind to yourself and know that you’re doing your best.

You Can Do Hard Things

When I look back on my year, I see how far I’ve come and how hard I’ve worked to get where I am now. This is because I’ve encouraged myself and realized that I can do difficult things. Look at things you’ve gotten through before and tell yourself that you can do it again.

As I move forward in life, I’m going to keep all these lessons in mind to bring as much joy to my life as I can. It might not always be easy to create change in my thinking, but every sign of progress is important.