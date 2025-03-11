The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

The White Lotus Season 3: A Slow Burn or Just Slow?

We need to talk about The White Lotus Season 3. Three episodes in, and where’s the theme song? Seasons 1 and 2 had us in a spiritual chokehold with that eerie, operatic oooo-oo-ooo. Season 2 even cranked it up to a full-blown rave remix. Now, we’re trading the iconic sound for a culturally resonant Thai theme. It’s beautiful and tasteful… but does it hit the same? Debatable.

The White Lotus formula is the only simple thing about this series: the first few episodes introduce us to the resort, locals and our privileged guests. Later episodes peel back the layers, and chaos ensues in the final episodes. In this season, however, the pacing is slower, simmering instead of boiling over. If there’s one thing that stands out, it’s the recurring animal symbolism, especially snakes. The season’s poster itself features the signature white lotus coiled with serpents—an omen, if there ever was one.

Old Money Secrets

As expected, this season is yet another stacked cast, featuring names such as Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood. If you’re a Bravo fan, you’ll recognize the Ratliff family as giving off major Southern Charm energy. Posey, playing Victoria, delivers a rich Southern drawl so perfectly exaggerated it lives rent-free in my head.

Victoria and her husband, Timothy, embody old money prestige, but beneath the luxurious facade, is something undeniably unsavoury. Timothy is unraveling after a financial scandal, making mysterious calls, hiding his family from all connections to the internet and his secret dosing of lorazepam. Victoria plays the out-of-touch mom, but her slip of Thai while ordering food in episode 2 suggests otherwise. She also refuses a biometric screening, an odd move for someone with nothing to hide. Her offhand comment about vacationing in the Caribbean hints at offshore dealings, and her reaction when Kate recognizes her? Suspicious.

These subtle clues suggest that Victoria knows more than she lets on and may be plotting to flee with her children. Piper, however, stands out as a potential wildcard. She’s at ease with the no- phone policy, focusing on her thesis work. If danger arises—whether to her mother or younger brother, Lochlan–Piper could be the one to take action.

Frenemies and the Mystery Man

The bachelorette trip is a familiar setting, but the trio dynamic is more layered than most. The women constantly mirror each other’s expectations while also undercutting them. Talk about back-talk. The insecurities are seeping out in the form of sly comments and veiled assumptions about each other’s lives.

Then there’s Valentin, the mysterious White Lotus hunk. He’s charming, but I suspect he’s hiding a darker backstory–possibly connected to the jewelry store robbery. His vague reference to working as a “shipper” in Russia before the war? Interesting.

Beyond the envious comments and mystery man, this storyline carries a strong political charge. The awkward conversation about church, conservatism, and voting for Trump in Episode 3 is so strange. The moment Kate realizes that she’s now the subject of gossip after indulging in it herself, pure snake behaviour.

Familiar Faces

The return of Belinda from Season 1 is a treat. She’s getting the royal treatment at the spa, but things take a turn when she recognizes Greg (or should we say, Gary?), the same man who manipulated Tanya back in Season 2. His panic is palpable, and no one’s buying his denial.

Tanya’s tragic fate is disoriented into a rumour about a “lunatic” who drowned—thanks to Greg (sorry, Gary) rewriting the story.

A Web of Deceit

Rick and Chelsea’s relationship is filled with unresolved tension. Rick is fixated on finding Sritala’s husband, but why? Every interaction suggests deep secrets. Chelsea is no fool, and she quickly calls him out on his evasiveness, calling him a typical Scorpio. Rick’s snake-like behaviour is more just impulsive, it symbolizes his entire arc. If he keeps playing with fire, he’s about to learn things the hard way.

Theories: Who’s the Killer?

The season opener shows a violent shooting, leaving us to speculate if there’s a shoot-out murder. My top three suspects? Piper, Mook or Greg.

Piper is an under-the-radar wildcard. She’s protective of Lochlan, raised in a family of secrets. If her family’s empire crumbles, I have no doubt she’d take matters into her own hands.

Mook, on the other hand, is an enigma. We don’t know too much about her yet, but her involvement in the events suggests she’s more than just a bystander.

Greg, the same man from Season 2, is already capable of manipulation and cover-ups. His panic when Belinda recognizes him shows he’s running out of time, like a man who knows his time is running out.

Right now, the season is taking its time building tension—but The White Lotus always delivers in the end. I’m hoping the slow burn pays off, and we get the chaotic unraveling we’re waiting for.