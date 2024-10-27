The Reality of Senior Year: What No One Tells You About the Final Stretch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Senior year is often painted as the pinnacle of the college experience—a time to celebrate, make lasting memories and prepare for the future. But the reality is much more complicated and definitely not as exciting as the movies make it seem. As a 4th-year student, I’ve learned that the final stretch is not all fun and games; it’s time someone spoke about the hidden challenges.

What Comes Next?

The most stressful part of senior year is not knowing what comes next. People always talk about post-grad plans, but in reality, figuring out what you want to do with the rest of your life is overwhelming. We choose our university programs as 17-year-old high school students and are expected to know what career we will pursue for the next fifty years after our degree. Even if you’ve spent years preparing for a certain career, the uncertainty of the job market, deciding where to live and feeling unprepared can weigh heavily. It’s hard to stay focused on coursework when “what’s next” is always in the back of your mind.

I Didn’t Meet My Forever Friends

On top of this existential stress, building strong relationships in university isn’t as easy as everyone makes it seem. Yes, some people meet their lifelong friends, but not everyone finds that perfect group. Personally, I haven’t found many deep, lasting friendships. It’s hard when so many people seem more interested in superficial connections; the pressures of social life often feel more like high school than the adult world we’re supposed to be entering. They say the drama ends in high school, but it does not. People can be dramatic, cliquey and immature—even when they should know better. By senior year, many are still wrapped up in drama that feels out of place in a university setting.

I Expected More from College

Another harsh reality is that college doesn’t always deliver the life-changing, fulfilling experience that it’s made out to be. I came in expecting to feel intellectually stimulated and challenged in every class, imagining deep philosophical discussions and moments of academic inspiration. But more often than not, classes felt like hoops to jump through, and group projects were a test of patience more than a valuable learning experience. While there were certainly moments of academic growth, the day-to-day grind of essays, deadlines and exams sometimes felt more tedious than transformative. I also imagined that campus life would be more vibrant. Growing up, we’re often shown the idyllic portrayal of college: bustling campuses, late-night dorm room conversations, and a social life that never stops. The reality? Sometimes, campus felt too big and lonely, clubs didn’t always have the sense of community I was searching for, and the hype around campus events didn’t always translate to great experiences. It’s easy to think that you’re missing out on something when the college lifestyle doesn’t match what you expected.

I am a 22-Year-Old Burnout

Finally, there’s the exhaustion. By this point, you’ve likely taken so many classes, done countless projects and been through the highs and lows of university life. Senioritis is real, and it hits hard. Working multiple jobs, managing clubs, social life, classes and more is not for the weak. The idea of finishing strong sounds nice, but in practice, many of us are just trying to survive until graduation. Keeping GPAs and mental health high is a typical college-student ordeal. Managing last-minute academic requirements, job applications and your mental health can be draining, and yet it’s not always acknowledged.

So no, senior year isn’t all celebration and nostalgia. It’s full of challenges, stress and, at times, disappointment. But that’s part of the process. It’s okay to feel uncertain, tired, or frustrated—it doesn’t mean you’re doing something wrong. Admitting that college most definitely was not the best four years of your life is completely okay! Embrace the messiness of this final year and know that even if it’s not what you expected, you’re still on the right path.