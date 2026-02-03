The Books That Pulled Me Out of a Reading Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At some point, between flooding academic deadlines, busy co-op terms, ongoing social plans and simply getting caught doom-scrolling, I forgot how much I enjoy reading. Growing up, I was a big bookworm. Slowly, though, I lost that drive to read just because I was busy doing life. I found myself stuck in this reading slump, where every page I read felt like a task and meeting my book goals was just impossible. I want to believe this is a relatable feeling to some, when life starts ‘life-ing’ and it becomes hard to reach for a book.

What pulled me back into reading was simply this list of books. There’s no consistent pattern to the books I read, but somehow, they did exactly what I needed them to do. Each one pulled me out of my rut and reminded me why I loved reading in the first place. And honestly, I’m thankful for the reading rut I found myself in each time, because I can now associate these books with a very memorable feeling. They each represent important eras of my life, so I hope they can do the same for you.

1. When We Were Infinite by Kelly Loy Gilbert. I read this book in Grade 12 as part of our daily reading assignment, and I’m so thankful I did. This book follows a group of teens navigating friendships, first loves, mental health and the confusing in-between stage of life where everything feels really intense and uncertain. It captured that feeling of holding onto your youth, knowing you can’t stay there forever, really well. The most insane part to me now thinking back is that this is not some popular TikTok book recommendation, but somehow it ended up in my hands at the perfect time.

2. People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry. This was one of the many books I started reading in the summer before my first year of university, and it ended up being my summer favourite. The story follows two friends navigating the line between love and friendship and the comfort of finding someone who feels like home. To top off what was already a great read, the movie is out on Netflix, and watching it with my roomies was everything!

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover. This was a winter break of first year read, and the very first thriller book I had ever read. It is filled with secrets and blurred truths, leaving you to decide which version of the story you believe at the end. I read it for the first time in one day, and when I reread it recently, I somehow did the same thing again.

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. This is probably my favourite book of all time. It is a thought-provoking read about the endless what-ifs of life. The story explores the idea that no path is perfect, even the ones you idolize, and that your best reality is what you make of it. This book genuinely helped shape the way I think about life.

5. Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom. This was the book I read while I was travelling during the summer, and it was another deeply reflective experience. The story follows a retired professor and his former student as they discuss concepts of love, purpose, aging and what truly matters in life. It’s a short, yet powerful book, and one that stays with you long after you read it.

6. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden. This is another thriller to keep you on your toes, reminding you that nothing is ever quite as it seems to be. Even when I thought I had figured out what was happening (because I did catch on at some point), the details of the plot twist managed to shock me completely. The great thing about thrillers is that they are always fast reads — I finished this in two days and just in time for the movie!

Just as a disclaimer, this list isn’t ordered by favourites, it just happened to fall in chronological order of when I read each book. Every single one of these reads stuck with me in their own ways and helped bring me back into reading. Whether you’re in a reading slump or feeling disconnected from a different hobby you once loved, this is your sign to start small and do little things that excite you and let you escape from reality while reigniting your passions!