The Bath and Body Works Products You Need this Spring

As spring blooms and the seasons change, it’s time to refresh our self-care routines and incorporate freshly scented and floral products. Bath and Body Works is the perfect place to find fresh, floral and fruity fragrances. Bath and Body Works has everything you need to elevate your routine and rejuvenate your senses. Here are some must-have products to add to your selection for this season.

1.Shower Gels

Bath and Body Works provides a large selection of shower gels to start your day off right and leave you smelling like a sunny spring day. With their invigorating scents, there’s a shower gel to suit every person’s preference. The shower gel scent Rose will have you smelling like you walked out of a flower shop and the scent of Sweet Pea will leave you smelling like floral spring air. With these scents, you’ll be able to start your day clean and refreshed!

2.Cleansing/Nourishing Hand Soaps

Bath and Body Works has a fine collection of hand soaps to keep your hands clean and moisturized with hydrating ingredients that will leave your hands feeling soft and smooth. Some enticing scents to choose from would be Daffodil Daydream’s from their Easter collection (currently in my roommates and I’s bathroom and we recommend!) which leaves your hands smelling like marshmallows and sweet flowers. Their Tutti Fruity Candy hand soap is a part of their Easter collection as well and smells like mixed berries and lemons, perfect to try out this season.

3. Scented Candles

Transform the mood in any room or house with the smell of spring. These candles fill the room with the sweet scent of ripe fruits and a fresh sky. Choose from a variety of scents that suit your mood and decor with comfort and warmth. Pink Pineapple Sunrise is a good sunny scent to choose from this season with its smell of tropical fruits and sun-drenched nectar. The Butterfly candle is meant to smell like sweet floral spring air. It’s a great choice if you enjoy the fresh scents of flowers and airy vanilla.

4. Fragrance Mists

Add a burst of floral or fruity freshness to your care routine this season with Bath and Body Works’ selection of body mists. These refreshing mists can leave you feeling energized and uplifted. Some scents that will leave you smelling like springtime could be Sweet Pea which has a soft musk with the smell of raspberries and cherries. Chasing Fireflies is meant to be enchanting with the scent of jasmine and blooming flowers.

5. Body Lotions

Bath and Body Works has the perfect scented body lotions that will keep you moisturized and smelling good throughout the day. You can achieve this through classic favourites like Japanese Cherry Blossom, which helps you enter this season the right way with its encompassing floral scent that will leave you feeling loved and adored. Or the scent Hello Beautiful which will keep you feeling bright and fresh this spring.

Bath and Body Works is the place to go this spring to update your collection or try something new. They have everything you need to pamper yourself and embrace this season of renewal!