The Art of Noticing the Small Things

Through mental ups and downs, I’ve sometimes forgotten to appreciate the little things in life. Sometimes, the little things that would usually make me smile are things that I don’t even glance at anymore. The sparkle in appreciating the ordinary things that happen in everyday life can be powerful. I want to share with you my tips and tricks for noticing these small things and appreciating them for their simplicity.

These aren’t things that cost a lot of money or are staged; they are just genuine, nice things to appreciate. Some days, when you walk out of your place to see a flock of birds crossing the street, you can’t help but smile. Or other times, when the fast-food place puts an extra cookie in your order, just because. These things are simple yet can bring a lot of joy. I think it’s important to recognize that these things in life happen, and whether we choose to see them and appreciate them is up to us.

Things that most people find amusing or cute have the ability to make me laugh or smile a lot. These things make me happy, happier than I would have been if I hadn’t allowed myself to see the value in these simple life experiences. This goes to show how even the most basic things can give you happiness.

I’m not saying that in order to truly enjoy life, you have to constantly be the happiest person. Like everyone else, you are going to encounter ups and downs, but rather than staying in my room and sobbing, I’ll go for a walk outside. Maybe someone will say hello to me as they pass by on that walk. Or, if I’m missing my dog, I’ll get to pet a random one on the street. It’s little things like this that can turn your day around.

I recently came across a TikTok that had a camera and microphone positioned in the street and encouraged people to stop and share something good that happened to them that day. All of the responses were so pure that it inspired me to write this article. I realized how simple things can make your day. Some of the answers were that a person got an extra hour of sleep that morning because their class was cancelled. Or, that the weather was nice out, and they were able to hang outside with their friends and soak up the sun!

Be that person who holds the door open for someone even if it’s not necessary. Be that person who smiles at someone they think might need it. Be that person who compliments someone’s outfit and makes their day because life is too short not to express gratitude and love. Be the reason why a tiny act of kindness and pleasure brings someone else joy.