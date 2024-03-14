The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Can we please destigmatize poetry? It has this reputation for being pretentious or boring when really, it’s just a different form of communication for writers. Poetry is amazing because it says so much without needing to say a lot. It’s not any easier to write or understand, but it conveys a message that only a few people may relate to. If you don’t like poetry, you just haven’t read the right ones yet. Step away from the popular writers like William Shakespeare and find something more modern and something that speaks to you.

Poetry has been a part of human culture for thousands of years. Poetry is an interesting art form that has been used to reflect on the world we live in, tell stories and express emotions. Previous generations used poetry as a way of passing down their history from one generation to the next, in a time when the written word was rare and books were even rarer. Poetry has the power to be funny, to show the world around us both literally and metaphorically and to throw light on the human condition.

Whether you write it yourself or listen to other people’s poetry, there’s something out there for everyone. Poetry can be about anything from love, heartbreak, happiness, grief, etc. Books are one thing because they tell a story but poetry tells a story too, and in fewer words. Who doesn’t want to do less reading?

A poetry book that inspired me to start writing my own poetry was the book called Pillow Thoughts, by Courtney Peppernell. I started off by reading the whole book and then annotating certain poems that stuck with me or that I felt expressed something I wasn’t able to express on my own. The beauty of poetry books is you can just skip a poem if it doesn’t sit well with you. Essentially, you’re getting 50 stories in one book! So, you can pick and choose the ones that inspire you or a verse you want to live by.

Poetry is more than just an assortment of love-filled sonnets and rhymes. Poetry is a versatile and ageless historical writing tool that deserves recognition for its influence on human history. Whether it’s used to take us on a journey through time by telling stories of past generations, to express a writer’s innermost feelings, to present nostalgia, to raise awareness about political issues or simply to write a poem about life, poetry endures in the face of injustices and obstacles as well as the rapid advancement of writing in the modern world.

Reading poetry opens our eyes to new perspectives on everyday struggles, helps to develop empathy and helps us relate to and identify the emotions the author portrays. It also strengthens our comprehension and analytical abilities. So next time you go to hate on poetry… don’t.