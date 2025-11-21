My Top Ten Funniest Friends TV Show Lines

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My friend suggested I write an article about the TV show, Friends. I figured, what better way to encapsulate the comedy gold that Friends brings other than with ten of the funniest lines?

There are so many funny Friends lines and moments that made it difficult to narrow my list down to only ten. If your favourite funny line didn’t make it, believe me, it was next on my mind.

With no further ado, these are ten of the funniest Friends lines to me, in no particular order. (If you haven’t yet watched Friends, then there are some spoilers ahead!)

1. “Oh.. My.. God.”

I read these words exactly as Janice says it, in my head. The delivery is comedy gold, and one of the most iconic catchphrases in Friends. Where would we be without all the laughs that Janice brings us?

2. “Look at me! I’m Chandler! Could I be wearing any more clothes?

This line comes from the very iconic bottle episode, “The One Where No One’s Ready.” When Chandler takes Joey’s underwear as revenge for Joey taking his spot, Joey does the “opposite,” by wearing all of Chandler’s clothes. The use of Chandler’s catchphrase makes this line even more hilarious. Other honourable mentions from this episode include, “Maybe, if I wasn’t going commando!” and, “Hummus, I got the hummus.” If you don’t know what I am referencing, then I think it is best you go and watch this episode ASAP.

3. “Oh, I wish I could, but I don’t want to.”

How many times have you wanted to say this exact same line to someone? When Joey asks if Phoebe wants to help with putting together Ross’ new furniture in the Pilot episode of Friends, Phoebe is very honest about how she feels … and we all love her for it.

4. “They don’t know that we know they know we know.”

This iconic line is from, “The One Where Everybody Finds Out.” In this episode, Phoebe finds out that Monica and Chandler are together. It turns into a hilarious sequence of hiding who knows what from each other. When Phoebe says, “They don’t know that we know they know we know,” she is referring to Monica and Chandler knowing that Phoebe and Rachel know that Monica and Chandler are together. Are you still following? Joey isn’t! Joey being in the middle of this secret with all of the friends makes this episode even more hilarious.

5. “I wasn’t supposed to put beef in the trifle!” and “What’s not to like? Custard? Good! Jam? Good! Meat? Good!”

The Thanksgiving Friends episodes are always a hilarious watch. In “The One Where Ross Got High,” Rachel makes dessert, but accidentally makes it part shepherd’s pie and part English trifle when the recipe book pages get stuck together. Everyone makes up an excuse to avoid eating the beef-trifle, except Joey. Ross says, “It tastes like feet,” to which Joey says, “What’s not to like? Custard? Good! Jam? Good! Meat! Good!” As always, Joey keeps us laughing in this hilarious situation of events.

6. “I know!”

Monica’s catchphrase “I know!” is iconic, but it wouldn’t be without Courtney Cox’s stellar delivery. Her energetic “I know!” makes me laugh every time.

7. “How you doin’?”

Joey’s catchphrase, “How you doin’?” is his famous pickup line used throughout the series. It doesn’t always work in his favour, but it is always funny to watch!

8. “You know what would be incredible? If you guys died!”

In the episode, “The One With Rachel’s Other Sister,” Rachel’s self-centered sister, Amy, says this comical line. She explains that if Ross and Rachel die, then she would get their baby. Christina Applegate is absolutely hilarious and this entire episode has so much comedy genius. I laugh every time I hear this line!

9. “And I have to live with a boy!”

In the episode, “The One on the Last Night,” Monica and Chandler are preparing to live with each other, and Rachel has to move out. During this, Monica and Rachel get into an argument. They share what they didn’t like about living together when Pheobe suggests it may make them less sad about leaving each other. In the end though, Monica reminisces on their time together. She shares that Rachel lets her borrow her boots, folds down the pages of things she thinks Monica would like in her catalogs, leaves notes on the bathroom mirror for her and covers her with a blanket when Monica falls asleep on the couch after reading. This leads to the hilarious line as Monica prepares herself to live with Chandler, “And I have to live with a boy!” We love Monica and Chandler, but the special friendship between Monica and Rachel is heartwarming (and comedic) to see, especially in this episode.

10. “That’s not even a word!”

In “The One With The Embryos,” Rachel and Monica compete with Chandler and Joey in a game of trivia about each other. When the game ends in a tie, Monica amps up the winning prize for the lighting round, much to Rachel’s dismay. If Rachel and Monica win, then Chandler and Joey have to get rid of their loud rooster and their duck. However, if Chandler and Joey win, then they get Rachel and Monica’s apartment. In Rachel and Monica’s final question of the lightning round they get asked, “What is Chandler Bing’s job?” Rachel responds with, “Transponster,” to which Monica yells, “That’s not even a word!” It is a hilarious line and altogether iconic scene.

Some honourable mentions include:

“I went to that tanning place your wife suggested.” Was that place, THE SUN!?”

“Gum would be perfection.”

“Why is your family ROSS?”