My Tips for Starting Your Own Edible Garden This Spring

Spring has finally arrived, and my plant-loving self couldn’t be happier. This season is about growth, cleaning up and trying something new. I can’t think of anything better than start a garden. While planting isn’t entirely new to me, doing all the work on my own is. Each spring, my parents would start their seeds indoors, and when the last frost came, they’d move them outside. It was always so fun to watch the plants grow and know that I was eating vegetables that were home-grown.

This is the first garden season that I’ll be on my own, which means I won’t get to benefit from my parent’s garden. Thankfully, my parents agreed (thanks Mom and Dad) to donate their raised planters for me to use for the spring and summer while I stay in Waterloo. This way, I’ll still get to partake in the comforting feeling of growing my own veggies while away from home. With the help of Google and the app “Planter,” I’ve been able to craft the perfect garden — and I already have some seeds germinating inside.

I’ve told just about everyone who will listen to me about my future garden, and I’ve realized that there is a lot to gardening that most people don’t know. I’ve put together a few things I think are the most important to remember while getting prepped for this year’s growing season. I hope that it inspires someone else to start their own garden!

Tip 1: The Internet is Your Friend

I used to think I was cheating by looking things up online, but the truth is that Google, garden blogs and Reddit are much more helpful than the small amount of info you find on the back of seed packets. This is also where I found out about “Planter.”“Planter” has been my saving grace — and for a free app, it has given me more information than I ever thought I needed. The app allows you to create a garden layout, add a variety of plants (veggies, fruits, herbs and more) and tell you when to plant each one. It’s probably one of the most helpful apps I’ve downloaded for plants.

Tip 2: Learn Your Last Frost Date

The last frost date is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: the last day your city experiences temperatures below 0º C. Spring crops can’t survive in low temperatures, so knowing the last frost date is important when determining when your plants can move outdoors. Based on the last 20 years, it’s expected that Waterloo’s last frost will be around May 11 — so there is still plenty of time to prepare those seeds indoors!

Tip 3: Learn About Your Plants

I used to go into gardening thinking every plant and every crop needed the same care, but I now know that this can lead to your seeds sprouting too early, too late, or not growing deep enough. A good idea is to use the “Old Farmer’s Almanac” website to help determine when to start each different plant. You can input your postal code and the website will tell you the planting, transporting and harvesting dates based on your location. If you do end up downloading “Planter,” the app will also tell you exactly when to plant based on your location. The app does have significantly more plant options as well.

Tip 4: Babies Need More Care

Seeds and young plants need significantly more energy and care than older plants. If you don’t get at least 8-12 hours of sunlight per day, I’d highly recommend a grow light (you can find cheap ones from Amazon). Young plants also require more moisture, so it’s good practice to mist your seedlings once a day to ensure they don’t dry out. Just be careful when doing this, as you don’t want them to drown. If you can find planters with lids, you can probably avoid the misting. Once the plants begin to grow, you can replant them into larger planters so they have more room.

Tip 5: Introduce Plants to the Outside

Once the final frost date arrives, it’s best to start by leaving your plants outside during the day so they can get used to the different weather conditions. Plants grown inside don’t know what wind and unfiltered sunlight feel like, and putting them outside without any preparation can damage them. Make sure they are still semi-protected, as different conditions may potentially hurt them slightly. I’d recommend bringing them inside overnight for the first few days while getting them used to the elements, as the nights will be much colder than they are used to.

Tip 6: Learn About Spacing

Different plants require different spacing to grow — and while you don’t need to be bringing out rulers, if a certain plantrequires one square foot of space, it won’t grow as well without that space. That being said, there are also plants that thrive when they are close together. While peppers require one square foot per plant, carrots can handle up to 16 plants per square foot. As usual, this information can be found on “Planter!”

Tip 7: Harvest! Harvest! Harvest!

When your plants are fully grown and ready to be harvested, don’t wait! There’s not much of a point in planting crops if you don’t plan on harvesting them. While it might be tempting to hold off, you don’t want your produce to over-ripen and end up being inedible. Besides, most vine plants will keep growing after they’ve been harvested! When harvesting, make sure you’re using the proper technique. Many vine plants (like tomatoes and peppers) do better when you twist and pull them rather than just yanking them off the stem. Just be careful when harvesting that you don’t damage the whole plant.

Tip 8: Protect Your Plants

This one seems pretty obvious, but I didn’t want to finish off this article without mentioning it. Moving your plants outdoors makes them vulnerable to different weather conditions, insects and animals. Getting a mesh net or covering ensures those vulnerable plants don’t end up dying in their first few days outside. If you want to be extra protective, you can also fertilize them every 60-90 days or so to allow them to get all the nutrients they need.

It really is so rewarding to grow your own garden — and during these crazy economic times, it’s definitely better for your bank account! Gardens also allow you to be creative, and the lack of restrictions makes it all the more enjoyable! If you’re looking for something to do while you’re waiting for the weather to get warmer, this might be for you!