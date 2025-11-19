My Series Rewatches as a Chronic TV Show Watcher

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As someone who spends most of her time watching TV shows, I thought I would share some of my favourite rewatches that I wish I could watch for the first time again. I have watched these shows on their own, and I have also had them in the background while I was doing my makeup, homework, cooking and all sorts of tasks to make them more interesting.

Gilmore Girls

Gilmore Girls is my most rewatched show. It is about a single mother and her daughter who live in a small town called Stars Hollow. The show follows the pair as they navigate difficult family dynamics and milestones following the daughter going through high school and college. This series is perfect for fall and is such an easy watch because of its lighthearted essence and the small town charm that fills Stars Hollow.

Desperate Housewives

Desperate Housewives is a show that is not talked about enough! It is about four women who live in the suburbs on a street called Wisteria Lane. The show has humor, drama and very entertaining and lovable characters.

Sex and the City

Sex and the City is another show about four best friends, except on this show, these friends are living in New York City! The plot of the show focuses on the sex and dating lives of these women, and how their friendships with each other ground them amidst the chaos of life in their 30s. Just like Desperate Housewives, there is a lot of drama, humour and some of the best characters that really make the show enjoyable.

Pretty Little Liars

Pretty Little Liars focuses on four teenage girls whose best friend Alison just went missing. These girls then start receiving threatening notes from the anonymous “A” and embark on a mission to find out who “A” is. This series is more known for its teenage audience, but all the drama and suspense keep me coming back to watch it in my 20s.

Glee

If you are into pop culture, Glee is a must watch. It has so many iconic references,guest stars, and the show itself is a huge part of 2000s nostalgia. It is based on a high school glee club that has a mix of theatre kids, athletes and cheerleaders as they all come together to compete in glee competitions.

Modern Family

Modern Family is another iconic show that has many hilarious and memorable lines, and the cast was perfect for the character-driven comedy of the show. All of the characters are so different and when together they are funny in their own ways!

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals

I have never been as obsessed with a show as I was when I watched The Vampire Diaries. This series is about two vampires brothers who have a history of falling in love with the same girl in the quaint town of Mystic Falls. This series is so addicting because of the mix of supernatural action and character drama. The series has a spin off called The Originals which is based on the ‘original vampires’ in the show. At first, I didn’t think I would like this show that much, but it had the same kind of storyline that keeps you on your toes that The Vampire Diaries has and some of the same nostalgic characters.

Degrassi: The Next Generation

This series is technically meant for kids, but is a Canadian classic. The storyline has humour, drama and Drake as a teenager (how can you go wrong?) It reflects what life was like as a middle schooler in Canada – specifically in Ontario.

Suits

Suits is a classic series about a man who tricks his way into becoming a lawyer without a lay degree. The show has witty dialogue, complex character dynamics and the legal cases in the show get more interesting as the personal drama gets added to it.

This list compiles all of my favourite series that I wish I could watch for the first time again. If you like drama with a mix of comedy – these series are perfect for your next watch.