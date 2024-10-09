The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is my experience attending the Eras Tour in Edinburgh, Scotland. I had never been out of the country, let alone to Edinburgh (even though I’m Scottish). My whole experience started a year before her Scotland dates: like everyone else, I tried to get tickets to Toronto, or even Vancouver, but the whole Ticketmaster process was very unfair. I also applied to be on the list for Scotland, but I only realized after checking the list for Toronto, and by then most of the Scotland tickets were gone. Fortunately, there were two seats close together (not beside each other, but you get what you get) which I bought on a whim, thinking that closer to the date, I could sell them for tuition money. It took a while for buying the tickets to sink in, but I realized that I could make a trip out of this!

The adventure started when I arrived in Scotland on a Monday morning as I took a red eye. I went on this trip with my mom and we both explored the city and the culture. By the time our concert rolled around, we were practically locals! The area was not covered and the venue was freezing, so cold that I could see Taylor Swift hesitating to take off her Lavender Haze jacket, but it was worth it to see her perform live! I got ‘tis the damn season and Daylight as my surprise songs.

Getting home after the concert was one of the hardest parts because I stayed to watch the fireworks; I ended up just going with the crowd and even took the train that had TTPD on back of it. The experience was so overwhelming and unreal that I didn’t even realize that I was cold on my walk back to the hotel. I bought so much merch the day before, so as soon as I got back to the hotel, I changed into my merch and went down to the hotel bar to grab a drink. I could still see people walking home through the windows. Scotland was definitely prepared for the big crowds as they also had ongoing rugby tournaments in the same area. All in all, I would very much like to go back. But I would settle for a trip to London to experience The Black Dog.

Some tips I have for future travelling would be definitely go early so that even if your airline has any issues, you’ll still have time before the show. Some tips I have for Toronto would be to get a hotel close by because Toronto, in my opinion, is not fit for such a big event as it is so congested. I did not get home until 2 A.M. because police blocked off all left turns, so people (me) were stuck going in circles.