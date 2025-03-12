The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Once my bank account started running low, it became time I switched from the high-end makeup I could afford in high school to the drugstore makeup I can only afford in university. For this reason, I have switched to only buying drugstore makeup and I am going to share my favourite finds that I added to my daily routine. These products work just as well as the high-end stuff.

e.l.f. Putty Bronzer

This e.l.f. Putty Bronzer is perfect for all skin types. My favourite thing about this product is its buildability. You can control how natural or vibrant you want it to look. The consistency is super thick, making it easy to apply the perfect amount onto your skin.

L’Oreal Paris, True Match LUMI Glotion

This product is the perfect dupe for the Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops from Sephora. I apply this product after my skincare and before my makeup. It leaves my skin with a natural glow and shine. This product works as a base for a full face of makeup or can be used on its own for a natural no-makeup makeup look.

NYX, Slim Lip Liner

I have switched my high-end Sephora lip liner to the NYX Slim Lip Pencil and it has been a game changer. These lip liners are easy to use and leave me with a lip combo that will last me hours. These pencils have a beautiful finish and are super affordable.

e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer

This liquid concealer has amazing coverage and hydration, making my skin look even without any creasing. The product has a doe-foot applicator, making it easy to apply and control the amount being put on. This concealer gives me long-lasting coverage throughout the day and is super affordable.

Milani, Cheek Kiss Cream Blush

This cream blush is super pigmented and beautiful. It is an affordable blush that will last you throughout the day, leaving you with a glowy and natural finish. It is super buildable and there are so many different shapes you can choose from. It’s perfect for an everyday natural look.

e.l.f. Brow Lift and Instant Lift Brow Pencil

As you can tell from reading this far, I am a big fan of e.l.f. products. This e.l.f. Brow Lift is the dupe for the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze. It holds your brows into place, snatching them up. It works extremely well holding thick brows into place for a long-lasting effect and is super easy to apply and adjust to your preference. This product also works well with the e.l.f. Instant Lift Brow Pencil. This brow pencil is thick and leaves my brows looking full and filled in.

All of these drugstore products have been permanently added to my daily makeup routine. With careful testing, I can guarantee they work as well as high-end makeup. If you are looking to save some money, I would definitely recommend trying out all of these products. Just because it doesn’t break your bank doesn’t mean it won’t look good!