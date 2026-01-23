My 2026 Bingo Card

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, I save motivational TikTok’s and come up with a list of goals and New Year’s resolutions. I fully believe that this is finally the year I will stick to them. Then somewhere around February, I usually forget about the list or fail to follow through. There is no real structure or discipline, and the goals slowly fade into the background.

This year, I wanted to try something different. Instead of forming another list I might ignore, I created a 2026 bingo card. Each square has a specific goal I want to work toward this year. As I complete them, I will be able to mark them off. Seeing progress visually feels more fun and motivating, and it turns my goals into something I actually want to engage with instead of something that feels like a chore.

Here are a few of the goals I am putting on my card:

• Read 10 books

• Go camping

• Get 10,000 steps every day for a month

• Try a new food or restaurant

• Go on a road trip to Twilight filming locations

• Go on a nature walk or hike

• Swim in the ocean

• Watch a sunrise

• Attend three concerts

• Turn 20

• Make a new friend

• Save $5,000

• Get a new piercing

• Declutter my phone

Each of these squares holds a personal meaning. I want to read 10 books because I have not read one full novel since elementary school. I miss getting lost in a story, and I want to rebuild reading as something enjoyable rather than something that feels forced. Goals like camping and going on nature walks connect back to the things I loved as a kid. Sleeping outdoors, being surrounded by nature, or simply going for a long walk feels like a reset I want to bring back into my life.

I also included goals that focus on staying active in a way that works for me. Getting 10,000 steps every day for a month feels realistic and achievable. I am not huge into traditional workouts, but I do want to make sure I am moving my body consistently. Trying a new food or restaurant is another big one for me. I am a very picky eater, so stepping outside my comfort zone feels both challenging and rewarding.

Some squares represent the experiences and milestones I want to celebrate. Attending three concerts is important to me because I went to a few last year and do not want to lose that habit. Turning 20 is inevitable, but it still feels special. Including it on my card makes it feel like something worth recognizing rather than just another birthday passing by. My other goals are about personal growth and creating more space in my life. Making a new friend feels meaningful at any stage of life. Saving $5,000 is a big challenge for me because I have a habit of spending money quickly, often on things I do not really need. This goal pushes me to be more intentional. Getting a new piercing is something I genuinely enjoy as it’s a small way to express myself. Decluttering my phone has been on my mind for over a year. I want to organize photos, clean up contacts, rearrange apps, and create playlists that actually make sense. It feels like a small change that will make my everyday life feel more put together.

Some goals are there simply because they sound fun. Swimming in the ocean and watching the sunrise are experiences I always enjoy but rarely plan intentionally. Going on a road trip to Twilight filming locations is something I have wanted to do for a long time. Since getting my license, I have not gone on a proper road trip with friends. Planning one feels exciting and independent, and it is something I can look forward to throughout the year.

To make myself more inclined to actually complete the goals, I am also building a reward system. This part is completely optional, but I find it motivating. I have not decided on the exact rewards yet, but I plan to start small. For example, a new clothing item for completing my first straight line on the card. Completing an X shape might earn a bigger reward, possibly a new pair of shoes, though I am still figuring that out. Finishing the entire card will come with a reward too, but I want to leave that one open for now. The idea is that each box I check off feels like a small win, making the process exciting instead of overwhelming.

One thing that makes a bingo card especially effective is taking the time to personalize it to your own aesthetic, so it becomes something you genuinely enjoy looking at. When a goal feels visually appealing, it is easier to return to and stay motivated by. Whether you choose a physical or digital version, designing the card in a way that reflects your style can make the process feel intentional and exciting. Personally, I want to create a physical card, draw it by hand, add small symbols for each goal, and use my alcohol markers to color it in. I want it to feel clean, clear, and colourful, so that it feels more like a creative project than a checklist.

Creating this bingo card has already changed how I think about goals. It is not about perfection or doing everything at once. It is about enjoying the process, celebrating small accomplishments and giving myself something fun to work toward. Each square represents an experience, habit, or moment that can make the year feel full and meaningful.

If your goals feel overwhelming this year, consider making your own bingo card. Choose goals that excite you, challenge you, or bring you joy. Turning goal setting into something visual and playful might be exactly what makes you stick with it this time.