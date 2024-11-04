Must Try Girls’ Night Activities in Waterloo

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As students, our lives are often more chaotic than we would like. Between the rush of midterms, final exams, holidays and attending parties, sometimes it seems like time is flying by. This makes it that much more important to celebrate your female friendships! Whether it’s a cozy wine night with your roommates or a trip downtown, having a girls’ day/night is definitely a must! Check out my recommendations below for the best girls’ night activities in Waterloo.

Family Dinner

One thing that my friends and I have started doing more regularly since we’ve been living in our own places has been cooking together. You can make a meal as extravagant or as simple as you want, and it’s fun to get everyone involved! This is a perfect girls’ night activity if you and your friends are all busy with midterms or assignments during the day. Put an hour or two aside to hang out, cook and relax without too much pressure!

Movie Night

A movie night is one of the easiest ways to destress with friends after a few long days. If you are looking for a more laid back environment, try hosting your girls for the night! Get treats, put on your comfiest clothes and pick out your favourite film to share with your friends. If you’re looking to see a featured film, I highly recommend checking out Princess Twin Cinemas which is in the downtown core of Waterloo. The cinema offers a retro theatre vibe and showcases a wide variety of films with a mix of newer and classic movies that everyone will love.

The Jazz Room

Looking for a fun and fancy night out? Check out the Jazz Room in downtown Waterloo! Located in the Heuther Hotel, the Jazz room hosts live musicians on Friday and Saturday nights from September to June. This is the perfect excuse to get all dressed up, grab a drink or some food from the Heuther and listen to some good old jazz!

Study Date in a Café

Sometimes a change of scenery can be exactly what you and your friends need when working on assignments or prepping for midterms. Having a group study date can be the perfect mix of being productive while also having some social time with your girls! Midnight Run Café is a perfect spot for a study date with your friends! With great drinks, treats, wifi and perfect people watching, what more can you ask for? Whether you’re looking to have a gossip session or fly through work, this is the place for you!