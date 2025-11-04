Missing TSITP Weekly Episodes? Here Are Some Ideas of Things to Do, Watch, and Read To Fill the Hole in Your Heart

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you finished The Summer I Turned Pretty TV Show and are now eagerly awaiting the movie release? Distract yourself with this list of things to do, watch, and read (and fill that hole in your heart), while we anticipate the movie.

Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched The Summer I Turned Pretty TV Show!

Read The Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy

Transport yourself back to the world of TSITP where it all began in The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy by Jenny Han! There are many differences between the book and TV series, which is all part of the fun as an avid fan. In fact, the third book of the trilogy, We’ll Always Have Summer, may just hint at what is to come in the movie (however, we can never know for sure what Jenny Han will throw our way!).

Watch My Life With The Walter Boys on Netflix

Swap out beach-style with ranch-style and you have a whole new love triangle story to enjoy! MLWTWB carries the same heart as TSITP, and in no time you will be just as invested. My Life With The Walter Boys is based on the book by Ali Novak. Now for the big question… are you rooting for Team Alex or Team Cole?

Watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Trilogy on Netflix (And Read the Books!)

If you haven’t watched or read To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, then I don’t know what you are waiting for– seriously. Jump back into Jenny Han’s world with another romance story; this time with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky at the center.

Journal and Scrapbook

Journaling and scrapbooking help to release stress, promote creativity, and capture all of your ideas and inner thoughts. Do you want to journal and scrapbook all of your opinions about TSITP? Go for it! It will serve as a memory forever. Do you have a camera full of summer adventures with your friends? Create a scrapbook page dedicated to your summer memories. Maybe there is something you need to get off your mind – journaling is a great outlet! This hobby will help pass that hour on Wednesday’s when you are missing TSITP a little too much.

Listen to Taylor Swift Music and Make Friendship Bracelets (IYKYK)

We’re talking about TSITP here so IYKYK. Gather some friends and have a Taylor Swift listening party while making friendship bracelets! What better way to spend an afternoon?