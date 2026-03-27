Missing Home, While Building a New One

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It Is Not One Size Fits All

Moving away from home is one of those experiences that everyone talks about, but no one really explains properly. People will tell you it is exciting, freeing, and the start of a new chapter, which is all true. But what often gets left out is how complex it actually feels when you are in it.

I think a big part of it depends on your relationship with your family and whether you have ever had to leave home before. So this is just my perspective. It is not universal, but it is real.

Thinking You Are Prepared

I had left home for long periods of time before university, so I thought I understood what it would feel like. I thought I knew how to handle being away, how to adjust, how to be independent. But university was different. It was not just about being in a new place for a short time. It was the overwhelming realization that this was the beginning of something bigger. This was me actually starting to branch off into adulthood.

And that feeling hit hard.

The Overwhelming Feeling of Starting Fresh

There were so many new people, new routines, and a completely new environment. Everything felt unfamiliar at first. Even the smallest things, like figuring out where to eat or how to structure my day, suddenly felt like decisions that mattered more than they used to. It was exciting, but it was also overwhelming in a way I did not expect.

When Home Feels Farther Away

What made it even harder for me was what was happening at home.

The summer before my first year, I found out my mom had cancer. That changed everything. My mom is my best friend, and she always has been. So moving away while she was going through chemo, surgeries, and everything that comes with that was one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.

The Guilt No One Talks About

There is a certain kind of guilt that comes with leaving in a situation like that. Knowing she was going to appointments and I was not there. Knowing she was going through something so heavy and I was trying to adjust to a new life at school. Even now, that feeling has not fully gone away. It is hard watching someone you love change and not always being there to support them in the way you want to.

That is a side of moving away that people do not really talk about. Sometimes it is not just about missing home. Sometimes it is about feeling like you are missing moments that matter.

It Is the Little Things

Even outside of that, there were other changes that were harder than I expected. Moving away does not necessarily mean you never go back. I was still able to visit home every couple of weekends when I was not working. But it is the little things that shift.

There are fewer phone calls.

It is not being able to walk into the kitchen and tell your mom about your day.

It is not seeing your siblings in passing and joking around like you always have.

Those small, everyday interactions are the things you do not realize you will miss until they are gone.

Growing Apart and Staying Close

The same goes for friendships. Leaving behind my childhood best friends, people I have known for over ten years, was not easy. We went from seeing each other almost every day to trying to coordinate schedules and catching up when we could. The love is still there, but the dynamic changes, and that takes time to adjust to.

The Honest Reality

So if I am being honest, moving away from home was hard. And I think anyone who says it is completely easy is probably not being fully honest with themselves. No matter what your relationship looks like back home, there is some level of adjustment, some level of loss, and some level of discomfort that comes with it.

But that is not the whole story.

Finding Something New

Because as hard as it was, it was also one of the most amazing experiences I have ever had.

Somewhere in between the overwhelming moments and the homesickness, I started to build a life for myself. I met people who became some of my closest friends. I experienced things I never would have if I stayed in my comfort zone. I learned how to handle situations on my own, how to make decisions, and how to trust myself in a way I had not needed to before.

Learning Who You Are

There is something really powerful about figuring things out for yourself. Even when it is messy, even when it does not go perfectly, there is growth in that. And through all of it, one of the best feelings was being able to call my mom and tell her I was okay. That I figured it out. That I was doing good.

Seeing It From Their Side

I cannot speak for all parents, but I can imagine that there is something really meaningful about watching your child grow into their own person. Seeing them handle life, adapt, and push through challenges. It feels like proof that everything you taught them stuck. Like a quiet reminder that you did a good job.

Closer in a Different Way

And in a way, moving away actually brought me closer to my family. It made me appreciate them more. It made the time I do get to spend at home feel more intentional. There is nothing like that feeling of coming back after being away. It is comforting in a way that is hard to explain, like everything just settles for a second.

So Is It Worth It

So yes, moving away from home is hard. That is the reality, at least from my experience. It comes with guilt, change, and moments where you question if you are doing the right thing.

But it is also worth it.

It is worth it for the growth, the independence, the friendships, and the experiences you gain along the way. It is worth it for the version of yourself that you become because of it. And it is worth it for those moments when you realize that even though things are different, the connections you have with the people you love are still there, just in a new form.

Carrying Home With You

You are not losing home. You are just learning how to carry it with you while you build something new.