This summer is going to the summer, or so everyone says, every year. When summer comes everyone expects to have the best time, with the warm weather, having time off and soaking up the sunshine. I have seen so much content about planning for summer which includes travel but if you are like me you have to get a job and cannot get away for that long. I have been trying to plan some activates I can do in Southern Ontario, and I thought I would share with those who are also planning on staying around.

Pool Day:

One of the most known things to do in the summer is have a pool day! I always try to have at least one of these with all my friends, we make snacks normally consisting of fruit, veggies and all classic BBQ foods. I make a sangria, which in my opinion is the best drink for the summer, I also make sure to add some non-alcohol options to make sure we all stay hydrated and the fun begins. If you do not have a pool no problem, have a backyard fun day. Get some yard games, a frisbee or just a couple of chairs and have fun with your friends!

Cottage Weekend:

One thing Ontario has is amazing cottage country, we have beautiful lakes that can be find enjoyed by anyone. I have talked to some many people who have access to cottages you just have to find the right people! Now, I am not saying to use people for their cottages, but chances are if you are looking for friends eventually someone will have one. Of course, the alternative option is renting one and splitting the cost among your group of friends.

Movie Night:

A much simpler plan to have fun is a classic movie night. This is not completely a summer exclusive activity; people have more free time and it gives you something to do. There are ways to make it more summer themed by doing it outside or picking movies that have to do with summer.

Hiking:

One thing I love to do in the summer is going hiking, it’s always a great way to see some stunning sights. You can always look up trails around where you are or drive further to some more known hiking trails. One of my favourites is the trail in the Niagara gorge, you can see the speed boats and it overall it is a stunning hike.

Farmers Market:

Another classic summer activity is going to a farmers’ market. My hometown does one every Saturday in the summers and although this may not be the case for everyone, I am sure you can find one close to you easily enough! There is the classic St. Jacobs in Waterloo for those staying around for the summer. If you cannot find one close to home, there is also the St Lawrence market in Toronto. This is a great market with tons to look venders to look at.

These are just a few things I will be doing over the summer to try to make the most of it well staying at home. The most important thing is to make sure that no matter what you are doing you are doing it with the right people, if you are it will always be fun.