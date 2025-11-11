Love or Likes? The Evolution of Love Island in the Age of Social Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Set on the lush island of Fiji, Love Island USA’s Villa welcomes young and flirty singles to find love and compete for a cash prize. As one of the most popular reality television shows of the year, there has been discourse and several think pieces surrounding the light-hearted reality show following the recent season. Love Island as a franchise is no stranger to criticism, with production each year facing criticism for poor edits, casting decisions or manipulating certain situations. But what makes this year’s season different from the others?

Last year’s Season Six of Love Island USA doubled in streaming reach compared to all previous seasons. Season Six spiked the overall interest and popularity of the franchise. With a spike in the Love Island fanbase, an increasing number of worldwide viewers tuned in to the cast of Season Seven who embarked on their journey of finding love. One of the biggest topics of discussion was how authentic certain cast members may be. After the success of former Love Island stars Leah Kateb, Jana Craig and Serena Page, many viewers speculated that some islanders this season were more interested in making a name for themselves and securing influencer deals than genuinely searching for love.

Instead of the villa being an environment for romance, it became a gateway to entertainment and social media influencing careers. This shift in nature has altered the trajectory of the franchise itself. What was once a dating experiment is now a competition for relevance in and outside of the villa. For fans, this shift showcases a loss of the show’s original spirit as connection is replaced with clout.

Despite the overall change in the show as islanders become more focused on fame rather than finding love, Love Island USA continues to be a cultural phenomenon. Even though the line between genuine connections and performance has been blurred, it demonstrates a shift within reality television where social media influence and personal branding merge in this new era of dating shows. Either way, the amount of success previous cast members received after leaving the villa guarantees that next year’s cast members will be just as strategic. As viewers gear up for next summer, they’ll be tuned in to see how well cast members can balance their love triangles with genuine connections and their quests to fame.