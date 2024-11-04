Living the Twin Life: A Sneak-Peak into the Relationship of Twin Sisters 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a twin? To put it simply, being a twin is like having a constant best friend who shares much of your make-up. Not only do twins often look alike and behave in similar ways, but they also share comparable qualities and interests. This likely stems from the fact that they have spent most of their lives by each other’s sides. On a personal level, my twin sister and I have experienced the highs and lows of life together, which has led to the formation of an unbreakable bond. In short, being a twin has made my life extra special in more ways than one. Here is a sneak-peek into my life as a twin: an exciting adventure filled with laughter, lessons and priceless memories.

The Gift of a Built-In Best Friend

My twin sister and I were born nine minutes apart and have been inseparable ever since. Growing up, we participated in the same extracurricular activities, played with the same Barbies and watched the same TV shows. If someone ever wondered where I was, nine times out of ten, my twin sister was there too. We did everything together, and depending on the day, we were either a “double blessing” or “double trouble.” Growing up was lots of fun as we always found a way to stay connected, even when we were strategically placed in different classrooms in kindergarten. For instance, I remember looking over at one another through a glass wall separating our classroom, and undoubtedly, we would be completing the same tasks and activities. Twenty years later, we have grown to be more independent, however, our connection has remained strong.

If You Can Share DNA, You Can Share Just About Anything

If there’s one quality that I have mastered as a result of being a twin, it’s my ability to share with others. Growing up, my twin sister and I shared a room and a closet – a life moulding experience which taught us the importance of cleaning up after ourselves, staying organized, having patience, and learning that sometimes, you just have to let things go. While space-sharing was the root of countless arguments, it was also the foundation of many cherished life experiences. From late-night advice sessions to having dance parties as we got ready, sharing a bedroom has deepened our twinhood. Throughout our childhood, my sister and I also shared many toys, clothes and our first computer! As you can imagine, sharing most of our belongings required mastery of several skill sets, most importantly patience, empathy and cooperation. It goes without saying that looking back on our history, there was a myriad of frustrating moments. Today, I certainly have an appreciation for the blessings which stemmed from both the unbearable and heartwarming experiences which have shaped our personalities and made us the people we are today.

Copy, Paste?

My twin sister and I are fraternal, yet many people struggle to tell us apart. I am the shorter twin with lighter features: green eyes and light brown hair. My twin, on the other hand, has deep brown eyes and dark brown hair. Growing up, my mother took pleasure in dressing us in the same outfits. Although my twin and I look anything but identical, it amazes me to this day that people have a difficult time telling us apart. I suppose wearing the same outfits and sporting identical accessories certainly made it challenging to tell us apart. When my twin and I were old enough to understand that we were not fond of dressing the same, we began to explore our own styles and preferences. At a different level, however, a level which is not as easily alterable, my twin sister and I often share similar thoughts and mannerisms. There have been countless instances where we have completed each other’s sentences or spoken at the same time, only to say the exact same thing. When ordering at a restaurant, we often choose the same meal from the menu. While selecting our university courses, we often sign up for the same elective classes without having reviewed the options together. Based on these experiences, and many others, my twin and I certainly qualify as the “same person, different font.” While our physical features are not identical, we truly are the same person when it comes to our interests and the way we think.

When I was little, I told everyone that my twin sister was my best friend. To this day, I can undoubtedly say that nothing has changed. While being a twin comes with its challenges and hardships, I would not wish for my life to be any other way. We have helped each other through life’s greatest challenges and celebrated our happiest moments together. Our bond as twin sisters and best friends is a treasure that I will cherish forever.