Second year has just begun for me, which means I’m no longer living in a Laurier residence. For the last month, I’ve been living in my first-ever big-girl apartment where I’ve had to cook and clean up after myself. Basic things for sure, but after getting used to dining hall food being ready whenever I was hungry, spending an hour making dinner most nights is definitely an adjustment. I currently live with four guys, so I’m living out my New Girl fantasy. It’s my favourite show, so I’m not complaining!

In terms of my room, not much has changed since first year. I was lucky enough to get a single room in my first year and I only had to share a bathroom with one person. However, now I have my own bedroom (which is much bigger than the one I had in residence) and my own bathroom. So, thankfully I don’t have to share with the boys. It’s been really nice having my own space, and luckily, my roommates are good at cleaning up after themselves. I won’t lie, it’s been a bit hard to discipline myself and make sure I do my chores before I go to bed, like washing the dishes, vacuuming, laundry and cleaning my bathroom. Another difference from first year is that my residence came with free laundry, so it’s devastating that I have to pay for laundry every week on top of rent this year.

As for food, I’ve been trying to avoid the convenience of just eating out every night. Although that’s what I would love to do, I have a perfectly fine kitchen, so I try to make my own meals. I came to university knowing how to make eggs, pasta and sandwiches. I’ve been learning a lot by incorporating different items like rice, but I’ve been starving in the process. Why did no one tell me rice takes an hour in the rice cooker? Having to time everything perfectly in between classes can be a struggle, but it’s worth it in the end. Although, I miss my mother’s cooking very much!

Overall, my experience in my new apartment has been pretty good so far. I’ve enjoyed being back in Waterloo for school, and my apartment is a three-minute walk from campus, which is convenient! The only downside is waiting for the elevator, which, since I’m on the 12th floor, can take a while. I’ve had some downtime to reconnect with friends since summer and to take care of myself. However, most of my time is spent either doing work or sitting in a lecture hall, thinking about what I’ll cook for dinner. Although it can be stressful at times, I view my apartment as a milestone that I’ve accomplished — and I hope other phases will go as smoothly! Nevertheless, I still get nostalgic every time I pass my former residence, and I almost wish I was a first-year student again. So, if you’re a first-year student reading this, relish it while it lasts and start getting excited about the next stage.