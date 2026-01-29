Lazy Girl Approved Meal Prep Ideas 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you are trying to gain more muscle, be more athletic, trying to lose weight, or some other goal to improve your body, mind, and soul in 2026, it is important that you eat right. That statement is easier said than done when you are always busy with things like school, work, and other important priorities. Sometimes it really does feel more convenient to just have cup noodles or a frozen pizza when you do not have enough time in the day to stop and cook a full meal. What most people do not know is how easy, cost efficient, and healthy it is to implement meal prepping in your daily routine. I am here to share three great meal ideas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner that you can make with food items you already have at home!

For those not familiar with what exactly the process and system of meal prepping is, here is a little rundown for you. Meal prepping allows you to fully prepare food in advanced for the rest of the week or a few days, so you do not have the hassle of worrying about cooking every day. This is most efficient by creating a specifically curated grocery list of foods and ingredients for that week. You would cook the ingredients and portion them to your preference in separate grab-and- go type containers that are ready to eat on those busy days. Now that you have an idea, let us dive into some great recipes.

Breakfast – Easy to Prepare Egg Sandwiches

Eggs are already one of the easiest things to prepare for breakfast, and a major source of protein. We can elevate eggs by preparing these super easy egg sandwiches that are very delicious and loaded with nutrition. First, mix about a dozen eggs in a big bowl. Then, pour the mixture onto a tray with a cooking sheet. Now, before sticking it in the oven, you can get vegetables and seasonings of your choice to put on top of your egg mixture such as pepper, spinach, onions etc. Once you are satisfied, you can stick that in the oven at about 180°C (350° F) for fifteen minutes. While the eggs are baking, you can also stick the patties in the oven on a sperate tray. After fifteen minutes, you can take the tray of eggs out of the oven and cut them into squares of whatever amount you prefer. Now you can prepare your English muffins; add some butter and lightly toast it if you want before assembling. For the assembly process, you can add other ingredients to complement the patty and egg, for example, cheese or lettuce. Once all your sandwiches are assembled, you can wrap them in parchment paper or tin foil individually and stick them in the fridge. And there you have it! Breakfast for the next seven days is done, fast and healthy.

Lunch – Air Fryer Salmon Rice Bowls

Yes, you read that right, you can use an air fryer for this amazing recipe! Salmon is a great protein that provides healthy fat, vitamins, and can even provide benefits for your skin, so it was a no brainer to talk about a recipe that incorporates this seafood. Before beginning preparation of the salmon, cook the rice in a rice cooker with as much or as little you think you will need. Make sure to defrost your salmon fillets in your preferred method, then cut the slabs into cubes and put them in a bowl. You can really be creative with the seasonings and sauces you use to marinate. Some recommendations are onion powder, sriracha, soy sauce, and more! Mix until your salmon is thoroughly coated and place them on an air fryer sheet. In terms of temperature and cooking time, set your air fryer for 200°C (400°F) for about ten minutes. Once your rice and salmon are done, get some reusable containers and equally proportion them in each. For extra toppings, you can put whatever you want. Some of my personal recommendations would be avocado, cucumbers, broccoli, or a drizzle of sauce, but it is entirely up to you. This is honestly a must try, and super easy to make, so I would highly recommend giving this one a try. If you are trying to reach your protein goals, you truly can’t go wrong with this recipe!

Dinner – Healthy Tuna Salad

Dinner comes at the end of the day, and sometimes that can be the time when we are the hungriest. This super filling tuna recipe is a terrific way to end an otherwise long and busy day at work or school. First, empty one can of white tuna into a large bowl. Depending on the brand, this will already have a whopping thirty plus grams of protein. Then, add a few tablespoons of unflavored Greek yogurt or cottage cheese. This can already be enough for some people, but if you like some flavour, adding some cucumbers, sriracha, sesame oil, or any seasoning of your choice can really elevate this dish. Then mix it all together, and you are all done! This is one of the easiest recipes I have tried, and it tastes amazing. It can last you several days and keep you full. Another hack to enhance the indulging experience is to wrap the contents in seaweed wraps, making it snack friendly as well.

There you have it, three amazing dishes you can easily make with a tight schedule while also meeting your health goals. Whether you are a broke university student, working 24/7, or both, these easy to prepare meals will save you so much time and money. Hopefully these recipes inspire you to try something new in the kitchen. Happy cooking!