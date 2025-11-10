This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello everybody! As the season is deep in its metamorphosis, I’ve been deep in thought, although that is not unusual for me. With the change of the seasons, I myself have been inspired to change some things. I cut my hair, I started going to yoga (absolutely loving it, in case you were wondering) and I have been re-learning some things. Today I want to reflect on how it is never too late. In a fast-paced world it becomes so easy to feel behind the others, behind on life.

Trends come and go, the semester flies by, and suddenly I look at my life and it is not a life I recognize. When I look at the lives of others, I cannot help but feel behind. For so long, my peers and I did everything together at the same pace. We had the same classes together at the same times for 12 years. Coming to university, however, all the synchronicity I had trusted in suddenly disappeared. It became much easier and quicker to fall behind others. I see people that go out, have new experiences, who seemingly float through life on a cloud; I know it is not that easy for anyone, but pictures and videos have a way into deceiving you. When I look at my life, it is not filled to the brim with experiences and friendships that I’ll have forever. It always looks a little bleaker than that. Far be it from me to throw a pity party but, the feeling of not living, of being behind, it feels really big sometimes. Reminding myself it’s not too late has helped. It’s not too late to apply myself and see the growth I desire. It’s never too late to make new friends and get where I want to be.

I feel that social media plays a big part in this too. The term FOMO has been thrown around a lot and I think it’s interesting. In a bigger sense, I believe I suffer from the fear of missing out greatly. It does not affect me as much when I see people going out or being a group or anything. I do think there is some fundamental component I have missed out on when it comes to the “university experience.” It has not been all bad, maybe like a six out of ten.

Social media can feel isolating. It can be a giant spit in the face when you see people living their best lives. I understand that pictures don’t always reflect the moment, but still– I see people living their best lives, seeing the world, and man it feels like I definingly am missing something in my life.

It all comes back to the first line; It’s never too late. I’m still young and have a whole life ahead of me to travel and complete the goals that I’ve set for myself. School itself is a demon, and perhaps I did not have the right toolbox before I came to university. Perhaps now, I am learning how to live, how to thrive. I make choices everyday to solidify that my life will be better tomorrow. I keep my head up when I wake for fear I may miss out on an opportunity, and above all else, I remind myself that it is never too late. It is never too late to try new things, meet new people, and create a life that I can recognize as my own.

Life can be hard for a multitude of reasons, and that’s why it’s so important to keep reminding yourself that it’s never too late. It’s never too late to figure out what you need and how you are going to get that.