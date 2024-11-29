The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My Hair Experience

It’s been too long since I last went to the salon and my hair is starting to feel it. I’m ready for the big chop and I have my appointment booked. I’ve had both short and long hair, and both are great! Yet, I’m ready for a more mature shift, and I’m ready to commit to the short-hair lifestyle. My mornings are sometimes rushed, and my hair causes me stress– especially on windy days. Doing “The Big Chop” feels like the right way to end the year and to have a fresh start for 2025.

What is “The Big Chop”

“The Big Chop” is as straightforward as it sounds. It’s the act of cutting off a large portion of your hair. Often, it’s to get a hair length around the shoulders, if not shorter. It’s a refreshing way to reset your hair and to let the ends grow back healthier!

Short Hair is Stylish

Even though long hair has been trendy for the last little bit, I think we’re going to start seeing a shift. Just recently, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to show off a new look, including some short hair! Bobs and other short hairstyles come off as extremely chic and provide a well-put-together, effortless look. Shorter lengths do a really amazing job at framing and capturing individual beauty and really complement all sorts of face shapes!

Practicality

When winter comes around, I can never get the tangles out of my hair, and honestly, it makes me hate having such long hair. Committing to “The Big Chop” can really be a lifesaver. With life getting busy, it can be difficult to find the time to manage my hair, but short hair just makes that even easier. You can say goodbye to hours lost combing your hair because, with a shorter style, the time it takes to get ready goes down significantly. Not to mention, you’ll be saving a fortune on shampoo and conditioner because of how much less you’ll be using on wash days.

Healthier Hair

There’s no doubt that my hair is unhealthy after all the heat I’ve put on it. This is why going through with “The Big Chop” can be so beneficial. All those split ends and dryness are gone, and your hair is a blank slate again! It’s almost as if you’re hitting the restart button on your hair care journey and doing it right this time. It’s a win-win: stylish andhealthy hair!

Booking the Appointment

This step is the hardest thing to do and the most difficult part to go through with. You may be dreaming of shorter hair, but you also love your long hair. This is something that so many people experience, and it’s normal to feel that way. Hair holds memory, and when you’re used to seeing yourself with long hair, any other hairstyle feels wrong. But sometimes change is good! You could discover that you like short hair better than long hair! It’s something worth trying because you never know.

It’s Hair

If you do go through with “The Big Chop” and it’s not what you thought it would be, it’s okay. Hair grows back, that’s the beautiful thing about trying new hairstyles, no matter what happens your hair will grow back. Maybe you’ll have to wait a little bit longer in this case, but still, it’s not forever.