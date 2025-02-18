The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last week, I made the trip from Toronto, Canada to Sydney, Australia over the span of 36 hours, spending nearly 24 hours of this journey in the air on three different airplanes. This trip was not only my first time flying alone, but it was also my first long-haul flight. So, here are some tips that helped me to survive this impossibly long travel journey.

Dress Comfortably

I don’t see a reason for dressing up to go to the airport. I mean, obviously, I want to impress my airport crush as much as the next girl. But, it’s not worth it if it means I have to be uncomfortable the entire time. My go-to airport outfit is sweatpants, a comfy top and a sweater for when I get cold.

Don’t Overpack Your Carry-On

I made the mistake of filling my personal items to the absolute brim, which, in theory, isn’t a bad thing because I like keeping all of my important items on me. With that being said, I also hate putting my things in the overhead storage bins. I don’t know why I overpack, but probably because I can always have easy access to my belongings without having to stand up. However, that means that my overstuffed bag has to fit under the seat in front of me, taking up all of my legroom. I was lucky enough to have an empty seat beside me on two of my three flights, so this wasn’t an issue. If this wasn’t the case, it easily could’ve been a disaster.

Load up on the Entertainment Options

One thing that’s worse than a long flight itself is being bored on said flight. So, I made sure I was stacked with entertainment options. I made multiple Spotify playlists, downloaded movies and had books available in all formats: physical, digital and audio. Naturally, I didn’t end up touching even half of the options I brought, but I would rather be overprepared than underprepared!

Bring Some Snacks!

I knew that I was going to be in the air for a long time, and I wasn’t sure how often I was going to be fed on my flights, so I made sure to bring different snacks for any mood I might’ve been in. Again, I didn’t end up touching most of the snacks I brought, but I would rather bring too much food than end up being hangry.

Be Sure to Stretch Your Legs

Being cramped in a small seat with little to no leg room for a 16-hour flight is a literal nightmare. So, making sure to get up and go for a few walks during your flight is a lifesaver. I, however, did not follow this advice. Since the seat beside me was empty, I was able to steal some extra legroom and stretch my legs that way, so it worked out fine for me. But if I didn’t have that extra legroom, you would’ve caught me walking up and down the aisles.

Keep an Open Mind

I went into this travel day by myself wanting to talk to absolutely nobody, but I ended up having some of the best conversations and meeting really nice people just by opening my mind to it. These conversations not only made the time go by faster, but they made me feel a little less lonely on my adventure.

Bring Toiletries in Your Carry-On

By the time I landed in Sydney, I felt absolutely disgusting. I was glad I packed some toiletries in my carry-on so I could freshen up before leaving the airport. It made me feel like I was starting my adventure on the right foot, plus it also helped me feel a little bit better about my disheveled state.

These tips helped me survive my first ever long-haul flight, and maybe they will help you too—or at least give you some ideas on what to expect.