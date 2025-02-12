The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t think I’ve ever had a “hot take” without following it up with “I’m sorry, but it’s true”. The real truth? I’ve never been sorry for a “hot take” in my life. Having a “hot take” or an unpopular opinion is beyond fun. Why would I conform to a popular opinion about something if I genuinely believe the opposite? I’ve come to realize I have a lot of these “hot takes”, and I’ve wondered how “hot” they actually are.

I’ve made a list of 10 “hot takes” I have, and all of these are hills that I am willing to die on. My aim is to prove that it’s okay to have opinions that don’t fit into what society tells you to think. Who knows, maybe they aren’t as unpopular as I think they are.

Iced Coffee > Hot Coffee, even in a Snowstorm

You will catch me drinking cold coffee and beverages until the day I die. I hate having to wait for my drink to be at the proper temperature before I can drink it. What’s more, hot drinks have a window of about 10 minutes when they are at the perfect temperature. Iced drinks are always the perfect temperature and just taste so much better. The cold is temporary; the joy is forever.

Rewatching the Same Show 10 Times is Self-Care

There’s something really satisfying about watching a show where you know what’s going to happen. Sometimes, surprises are nice, but other times, it’s comforting to stay within the box of your favourite show.

Sometimes, Your Parents Truly Are Your Best Friends

I will take zero slander for putting my mom and dad in the top two spots on my best friends list. Best friends are people who know you and want the best for you — and who better than my own parents to fill that spot?

Sometimes, Bullying is Necessary

Before everyone panics, hear me out. I don’t condone bullying. However, when people go their whole lives without feeling embarrassed or learning what is and isn’t socially acceptable, they often become insufferable. People shouldn’t feel like they are part of a hate crime, but a little bullying early on can stop people from becoming entitled and intolerable.

True Crime is Just Capitalizing on People’s Trauma

Actually, we don’t need another show that retells the story of the same serial killer. Imagine being a family member or friend of a victim and watching hundreds of random directors and actors produce yet another retelling of your story. It’s time to move on and let people heal. Thinking you deserve to watch a story about victims who cannot give their consent to that retelling is kind of embarrassing.

You Don’t Have to be Friends with People Just Because You’ve Known Them Forever

Maybe this one is only a hot take for me, but with each passing day, I’m realizing that friends should be about the quality of time spent with them, not the quantity of time you’ve known them for. Even if that quantity of time truly has been “forever”.

Not Every App Needs Streaks

Snapchat and TikTok streaks were one thing. But why does every app think I want to log in and use it once a day? If anything, streaks overwhelm me, and I end up not wanting to open the app out of stress. The moral of the story? Streaks should have ended with Snapchat.

People Who “Hate” Reality TV Are Just Afraid of Fun

I can’t stand people who shit on crappy, made-for-TV reality shows. Like, we get it, you are so much cooler and sophisticated. *Insert aggressive eye-roll here* At the end of the day, no one actually cares if you don’t like reality TV. Let people live and have fun, and keep your anti-fun energy to yourself.

Morning People Aren’t Better Than Night Owls, They’re Just Louder About It

Morning people need everyone to know they wake up at the crack of dawn and for what? The idea that anyone would choose to be awake rather than sleep in is beyond me. And again, I don’t understand why every morning person needs to share their routine with the world.

Flat-Faced Dogs Aren’t Cute

I’m ending with a bang, but I said what I said. They drool, slobber and can’t breathe. I honestly just feel bad for them and in my very personal opinion, the drool and slobber aren’t that cute. I know people love dogs, and I have nothing against them, but if it’s kind of ugly and it can’t breathe, maybe humans should stop breeding them.

There you have it, a list of opinions I fear will not be incredibly well-liked. At the end of the day, I said what I said, and I’ll lay in each of the beds I’ve made for myself. Of course, these are just my opinions and it’s all fun! I’m sure everyone’s got a few “hot takes” of their own!