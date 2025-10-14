Hobbies You Need to Transform Your Life and Self

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout my time at university, I have found myself scrolling through my phone for hours losing track of precious time. Doom scrolling and bed rotting got me in a continuous pattern of unproductivity, and it made my life lack the excitement, creativity and knowledge that I have today. So, for this post I am going to take you through five hobbies I took up that transformed my life for the better.

Cooking and Baking

Now, cooking and baking seem very straightforward things that many people integrate in their day to day as a necessity. However, I took it up a notch by turning cooking and baking from a chore into a fun hobby that betters my future and life skills. To start off, you should go online to find different recipes that would fit your needs whether they are healthy, budget friendly, fit your dietary restrictions or even just the foods you love. For months I would try new recipes and practice the ones I enjoyed the most. The most fun part about this is making my favourite recipes for family and friends to show off my new skills.

Sewing and Upscaling Clothes

For my next hobby, I learned how to sew using sewing machines. This may not be feasible for everyone so it’s important to remember that hand sewing works just as well. Using my moms old sewing machine, I took a few short lessons on how to sew and began practicing by tightening, hemming and overall upscaling my old clothes. This is not only going to save you money in the long run, but it is also a creative way to integrate sustainability into your lifestyle.

Nature Walks, Runs and Hikes

Going outside and moving your body is a super beneficial way to stay active and clear your head. For me, I enjoy going for walks and runs in nature in order to integrate healthy movement into my life while also getting outside to enjoy our beautiful earth.

Hair, Nails and Makeup

In my spare time, I found that I enjoyed practicing doing my hair, nails and makeup for outings that I will be going on in the future. I enjoyed learning different hair styles, makeup techniques and getting better at doing my own nails at home to save money. I also found after getting better at hair, nails and makeup, I was able to try out new styles on my friends which create another fun activity for us to do when hanging out.

DIY Room Decor

Lastly, doing different crafts to transform my room into my dream space gave me an engaging project to work towards in order to focus my thoughts and energy into something other than stressors. I started off by doing diamond pictures; you can find these at any local craft store and are very satisfying to do. Next, I made a purse wall by setting up hooks on a wall in my room to hang up my purses. You could even do this with shoes or another accessory of your choice. Last but not least, I framed photos of all my friends and nailed them into the wall in an aesthetically pleasing manner.

It’s time you spiced up your life by trying out new hobbies to fill your time instead of scrolling. These simple activities will not only fill your time with more productive interests, but they will better your mind, body and soul.