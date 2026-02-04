Harry Styles’ 2026 Comeback

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All the Harry Styles fans out there are beaming with excitement as Harry is finally making a comeback! For the past three and a half years, Harry Styles has been doing anything but releasing new music (his last release was Harry’s House back in 2022)! That was, until this January when he made his comeback into the music industry. It all started with Harry sending a snippet of his new song Aperture to the HSHQ WhatsApp text chain on January 14th. This voice memo had fans questioning if it was truly Harry with speculation online if the singing sounded like him.

A day later, Harry confirmed this voice memo was him by announcing the release of his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally, which will come out on March 6, 2026. On January 20th, Harry announced that he would be releasing a single from the album called Aperture on January 23rd. Fans in 11 different cities around the world had the chance to have an early listen. Canadian fans in Toronto gathered at Sonic Boom Records and waited hours to have a quick listen to the song. During these listening parties, phones were taken away to prevent pre-release spoilers, which of course caused listeners to try to explain what the song sounded like online. Many people said it sounded like Lights Up, others claimed it was disco and most people online said it was techno.

On January 22nd, Harry announced his Together, Together tour that will be in seven different cities including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney. Harry faced major backlash from fans because not only is he not going to very many places, many are not accessible to most fans. On social media platforms, many fans are stressing their disappointment that Harry is not coming to Canada, making many Canadian fans travel to the United States –risky at the moment due to their political climate. However, many Harry fans are speculating that he will be releasing more tour dates (hopefully in Canada) as he had an Aperture first listen in Toronto.

To avoid making Ticketmaster crash, Harry made the smart choice to have different presale times for different locations and dates. Many shows in Amsterdam, London and New York had presale start on January 26th, while presale for later shows in New York City won’t start until February 2nd. Some fans have expressed their hesitation booking tickets for the concert since Harry has not actually released his album yet, and the only song fans have heard is Aperture–but I am confident that Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally will be an amazing album. Other fans have expressed that the ticket prices are way too expensive, especially considering it doesn’t even account for the money spent on travelling to a city he’s performing in. I understand the concerns and anger, but many fans out there (including me) are willing to make the sacrifices because of the uncertainty of when or if Harry is going to tour again.