Fourth Year Bucket List

At the start of this month I began my very last semester as a student at Wilfrid Laurier University. Going into this last semester my roommates and I have started making a bucket list of things that we want to do before we all move out. Below you’ll find a few of my favourites from our list and a few suggestions for students who will still be in Waterloo next school year!

Karaoke Room Rental in Kitchener

As a long time lover of Revive and shutting down dance floors I can confidently say there’s no better way to let off mid-term steam than screaming you’re favourite songs in a private room at a spot like K-W Karaoke. These prove rooms are great for groups, being less intimidating than a stage and 100% more chaotic with your best friends. A must do before leaving the loo!

Picnic in Waterloo Park

Once the snow melts and the “Loo” geese reclaim their territory, there’s no better place to hang out in Waterloo the the Waterloo Park! Whether your looking to tan or searching for a place to play spike ball, there is no better place to go! When the weather warms my roommates and I are for sure heading to Waterloo Park with a blanket and a massive spread from Vincenzo’s.

Skating in Waterloo Square

Before the winter ends, try a night skate under the lights in Uptown. Central Waterloo square is the perfect place to go for a skate and grab something to eat after or see the live weekend DJ, it’s the peak Waterloo winter aesthetic.

Close it Out at Pub on King

When I think of bar nights in Waterloo none have the same nostalgia as going to Pub on King in my second year of university. Whether it’s for the $2 beers on a Thursday or the back patio in early September, there are certain memories that will forever be golden at Pub. Because of that I feel like there’s nowhere better to close a final bar night then on the dance floor at Pub on King!

Cliff Jumping at the Elora Gorge

Technically just outside the city, but a Laurier rite of passage. Just a short hike off the main road is the perfect place to cliff jump in the quarry. Some would say it’s the right place to take the literal “leap” into post-grad life.

Are you a WLU student with more than a semester left? Here are some of my top recs of things I’ve done throughout my university career!

Oktoberfest Concerts

Kitchener-Waterloo has the largest Oktoberfest outside of Germany. Don’t just get the gear—go to the Concordia Club or the downtown block parties for the full experience or for a great concert line up.

Harvest Hoedown at St. Jacobs

There is nothing like the market in the fall and the Harvest Hoedown brings even more character. Grab an apple fritter, put on your cutest, and enjoy the live music and curated vendors.

Field Day on Alumni Field

When the spring weather finally hits, Alumni Field becomes the heart of campus. Grab a frisbee, a spike-ball set, or a volleyball and soak up the sun. Take the break from studying and allow yourself to have the real university experience!

The Yates Cup at University Stadium

As a long term Laurier Athletics employee, I can confirm that there is nothing like the energy of a playoff football game. Even if you aren’t a sports fan, the school spirit at a high-stakes. Yates Cup game is unmatched and I highly recommend you take the time to attend if you get the chance! Don’t forget to wear your purple and gold!