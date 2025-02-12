Four DIY Ways to Decorate your Room 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Going away to university, your room becomes your temporary home. This doesn’t mean it’s able to replace your room at home, but personalizing your room to make it feel comfortable is a big step to feeling more at home while away at school. However, as moving is expensive there are many cheap DIY room decor ideas I did to decorate my room to my liking.

Bejewelled Pictures:

My all time favourite part of my room decor is my bejewelled pictures. To start off I bought cheap canvases from Dollarama and ordered bedazzled and glue on Amazon. Then, you can find a design online and trace out the picture you want to bedazzle. Finally, glue the bedazzles onto the canvas, which can be super time consuming but the end product is definitely worth it!

Shell Picture Frames:

A similar form of wall art I did was shell picture frames. I started off by going to the dollar store and buying some cheap, yet cute picture frames. You can collect the shells from a beach or if you are like me and have no access to them, you can buy them off of Amazon or your local craft store. I did mine by first drawing out little shapes such as hearts and swirls, then I took my glue and glued all the different sizes of shells to the outlines I had created.

Bead Curtain:

Bead curtains can be any size and can be put in a windowsill, in a doorway or on the wall of your bedroom. For this craft you will need: wire, pliers, beads and key chain rings. You want to start off by cutting your wire about one inch. After putting the bead through the wire, you want to twist a loop/circle on each end of the bead and cut the excess wire off. To add on, you repeat that process and before making the second loop, take the first bead and slide it onto the wire of the second, then twist into a loop to secure. You can repeat this process as many times as you would like to create your desired length. Option to tie bows along the wire for a personalized touch. You can now attach your beaded curtains to a key chain ring and hang wherever in your room!

Tissue Paper Flower Bouquet:

For this craft you need tissue paper, glue, string, long toothpicks and a jar. You start off taking around five sheets of tissue paper and cutting it into a square. Next, you fold the square like you are folding a fan: you fold once on one side then you switch and fold once on the other side. Then you take a small piece of string and tie it in the middle around the folded paper. To open it up, start to separate each layer of paper to create your flower. To create the stem, roll a toothpick in tissue paper and glue it to the bottom of your flower. You can repeat this process however many times and add them to your jar creating a cute DIY bouquet.

These cute little crafts are fun, cheap and easy ways to spice up your room when you are on a budget. They can all be personalized to whatever colour scheme and style you are going for in order to give an aesthetically pleasing touch to your room.