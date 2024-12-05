Five Tips to Staying Festive Over the Exam Period

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

1. Create Your Own Christmas Space

Sometimes studying can feel like such a drag, especially when the holidays are right around the corner. Yet, the easiest way to create some motivation for the last leg of the semester is to study somewhere festive. Creating this type of space yourself can really bring a little bit of joy back into such a joyless time. It’s nice being in the comfort of your own space, especially when that space can look so festive. I always enjoy reading closest to a Christmas tree. If you don’t have a tree, you can always decorate your study space. It could be as simple as adding a little statue of Santa to your desk or hanging some lights around the window. If your space doesn’t allow for much decorating, you can always find a cute space that’s already decorated for Christmas!

2. Enhance Your Senses

While the physical space around you will look like Christmas, it’s important to also enjoy the smells and tastes of Christmas. There’s nothing better than studying with a winter drink in your hand, whether that be a hot chocolate or a gingerbread oat chai latte. On that note, smelling the smells of Christmas can really put you into the holiday spirit. I recommend getting a scented candle, lighting it and letting the aroma guide your studying. It lets your body and brain experience the holiday even if you don’t have all the time in the world for holiday-related activities.

3. Set Holiday-Themed Goals

Usually when I study, I tell myself that I can get some kind of reward for completing a task. So, it only makes sense to make it holiday-themed now that exams take place only weeks before Christmas. Some examples of this may include rewarding yourself with a sweet holiday treat, or even watching a Christmas movie. When you’re excited about something, it makes you want to work harder to achieve that goal. Recently, I’ve been telling myself that with every assignment I complete, I can decorate more and more of my Christmas tree. It’s a good push for me to get on task, so that I don’t end up with a naked tree this Christmas.

4. Take Breaks

During these final crunch weeks, I want to lock myself indoors with all my books and study guides and not come out until my exams are over. Yet, Christmas is just such a special time of year, and I really don’t want to sacrifice my joy for school. I realized that some breaks are good, so might as well let them be included by the holiday spirit. Going on a walk to look at Christmas lights is a great way to do that. Waterloo Park puts on a great display every year, and one walk in the park is the perfect opportunity to clear your head and get into a festive mood. Baking is also a great way to take a break. Certain recipes don’t require too much time, and while whatever you make is in the oven, you can get back into studying.

5. Balance Festive Fun with Study

One of the biggest struggles of having exams so close to Christmas is that it feels like you’re missing out on all the fun holiday activities. But I don’t think it’s fair to yourself to completely deprive yourself of some fun outings. The key, though, is making sure that there is a good amount of balance between going out and having festive fun while also keeping your grades in mind. The best way to do this is to make a schedule of your days and know when you need to have certain things done. For example, go ice skating when you know you’ve completed your tasks and that you have enough time to get everything else done. Don’t give up having fun for studying, and don’t completely give up studying to have fun.