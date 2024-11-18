The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Distillery District

Personally, I have never been to the distillery district, but I’ve always wanted to go. I’m planning to visit this year, and seeing all the activities and events happening has inspired me to write about the festivities. Some of the things you can do are see the iconic Christmas tree, eat great food, have warm hot chocolate and see local vendors. Although it’s cold in Canada during December, I think it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit. All in all, the Distillery District has been a tradition in Toronto for a long time and is always bustling, especially during Christmas time.

Winter Fest at Canada’s Wonderland

Having grown up in Canada, Canada’s Wonderland holds a special place in my heart. Two of their most popular nights, Halloween Haunt and Winterfest, are a great way to forget about the cold and have some fun visiting the attractions. The activities at Winterfest include skating on their iconic waterfall, going on the rides, viewing their holiday lights and enjoying festive foods like their iconic funnel cakes. In conclusion, Canada’s Wonderland is a great place to have fun with friends and family to make memories, especially during Winterfest, which runs all December long.

STACKT Market

Another outdoor holiday festival taking place is the Holiday Hills at the STACKT market. The festivities include a hundred-foot-long light institute, workshops, games and amazing vendors and local artistry up for sale. This event runs yearly and is open to the public (for free!) all year round.

The Santa Claus Parade

The Santa Claus Parade is a tradition held in Toronto and surrounding towns, including my hometown. The parade happens every year, normally around late November. The roads are shut down to make way for Santa Claus and his parade. Many local and non-local businesses and stores sponsor floats in the parade to get in the holiday spirit. A core memory of mine is going to my Santa Claus parade and sitting on the side of the road in the cold with hot chocolate awaiting the parade. In conclusion, the Santa Claus parade is definitely worth a visit for people of all ages.

The Ballet

The National Ballet performs a few festive balls, but The Nutcracker specifically is my favourite. I like to go to The Nutcracker every year as a holiday tradition because every year, a different director and creative mind is putting their own spin on the show. With a festive cocktail and a soothing, relaxing night, the ballet normally runs for two and a half hours with one intermission. The National Ballet also performs different shows besides The Nutcracker, including The Black Swan, which are very interesting to see because, as I said above, they are different every year.