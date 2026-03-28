Five Bucket List Activities This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is finally here, and it comes with the perfect excuse to step outside, reset your routine and actually enjoy the moment. After a long winter of deadlines, assignments and lectures, this is your sign to embrace a softer, more intentional season. Whether you’re looking for cute solo dates, memory moments with friends or content worth experiences, this spring bucket list has to be covered.

Here are five activities to add to your bucket list this spring:

1. Plan a Picture Perfect Picnic in the Park

Nothing says spring like a cozy picnic in the park. Grab a blanket, charcuterie board, fresh fruit, pastries and some of your favourite beverages and head outside for a slow afternoon in the sun. Whether you go solo or with friends, picnics are the perfect mix of relaxing and aesthetic.

2. Visit a Local Farmers Market

Farmers markets scream spring in every way! There’s something so grounding about walking through a farmers market in the spring, from the fresh flowers to seasonal fruits and baked goods, it’s the perfect place to romanticize the everyday.

3. Host a Paint & Sip

If you’re looking for something more creative and fun, a paint and sip is the perfect mix of creativity and social energy. All you need are some canvases, easels, paints, paint brushes and beverages of your choosing to create the most memorable gathering. A paint and sip in the spring just makes the most sense because this season is so visually inspiring; from the blooming flowers to beautiful sunsets, there’s so much to portray.

4. Go Strawberry Picking

Strawberry picking is one of those activities that feels like it’s pulled right out of a pinterest board. Spend a day at a local farm and fill up on fresh strawberries that can be used in spring inspired desserts or simply on its own for a healthy snack. It’s also the perfect opportunity for cute pics and memories.

5. Wander Through a Botanical Garden

For a slower and more grounding experience, spend a day at a botanical garden. Its the perfect setting to reset and reflect in a season all about growth. Go alone for a solo recharge or with a friend for a meaningful catch up. Either way, its a reminder to slow down and appreciate the beauty of spring. If you are unable to find a botanical garden near you, butterfly conservations or parks in general can provide the same affect, immersing yourself in nature is overall a great way to reset this spring.

Spring is the perfect time to step out of your routine and into moments that feel a little softer and brighter. Whether its a picnic in the park or a paint and sip indoors, these experiences remind us that joy doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, it’s found in the simplest things. So take the season as your sign to slow down, try something new and create memories that make your everyday life feel just a little more special.