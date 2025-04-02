Everything I’ve Learned about Myself on Exchange 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been on exchange in Aarhus Denmark for about three isn months and in these three months I think I’ve changed a lot. There have been bigger changes like my mindset and how I think about things and smaller changes like the tea I drink, and how I do my hair. Let me walk you through the things I’ve learned about myself and the things that have changed me while studying abroad!

The Way I Dress

One of the most obvious things that has changed since I’ve been living abroad would be the way I present myself. I like to think that I had always looked and felt put together but I definitely put more effort into my everyday appearance now then I did in Waterloo. One mild culture shock that hit me when I moved was that nobody wears leggings or sweatpants or anything like that outside their own homes. This was enough to elevate my casual looks to be nicer than they would at home This means a lot of knit sweaters, jeans and slacks. Though these outfits are nowhere near as comfy as my favourite sweatpants I have found that I do feel better and more prepared to actually do stuff and be productive while I’m at class or on campus. A major thing that has been clear when having this change is that I’m better about picking styles and cuts that are flattering on me. I think though this is maybe one of the things that just mess with exposure to different styles and wearing slightly nicer things more often. This shift to looking fancier also includes hair and makeup. Probably the best thing I’ve learned since being in Denmark is to always put a bit of time into styling my hair. As someone who used to just brush and go I can confidently say that having neat, styled hair elevates any outfit.

My Routines Have Changed

The way I structure my day and utilize my day is different now too. I have always been a bit of a go getter but i think thanks to my routine change I’m getting better at utilizing my days and making the most out of the time. Part of the success here is the fact that I was horribly jet lagged when I landed in Aarhus which meant I spent a lot of time trying to make a good sleep schedule. Having this routine has made me better at falling asleep and waking up for early classes. I’ve also gotten into the routine of being up earlier even when I have nothing at all to do that day. I love to rot in bed as much as the next girl but I find I often feel my best when I’m productive. This looks differently for different people on different days. You can get up and be productive, whether that’s going for a run and making a healthy breakfast or having a shower and cleaning the house or even just getting out of bed and tidying your room enough to settle in for some TV.

My Mindset Has Changed

One massive change that’s not so obvious is my mindset. FOMO isn’t as big of a thing now which is great because once upon a time I think it pretty much ruled my social life. I find that it’s easier now, to make decisions completely by myself for myself and stick to them. I am also very aware of how lucky I am to be living the life that I’ve been living and having the experiences that I’ve been having. This kinda makes everything else that I may or may not be missing seem like small potatoes.

A major change that I’m thankful for is the fact that I’m more comfortable now than ever doing things alone. After you pack everything up, walk yourself through airports and customs, catching cabs and trains and moving in somewhere brand new all alone without knowing anyone you get the realization that you kinda can do hard things by yourself and if your comfortable doing things alone why would you waste time and energy doing them with other people that you don’t mesh with? A shift that I’ve seen in myself here is that I no longer feel the need to waste time with the wrong people. I don’t feel the need to try and hang out with friends who don’t put in any effort or go on lame dates with people who don’t have chemistry just because I feel like I ‘should’. And that’s on self growth.

My Eating Habits are Different

My eating habits have changed too, for the better i must say. This is partially due to the fact that when I first arrived I couldn’t read any of the labels in the grocery stores and I couldn’t really order in restaurants since my Danish was sub par. This made me buy a lot of basics, like veggies and fruits, oatmeal, yogurt and granola. This worked out for the best for me. It’s also normal here to have much much smaller portion sizes then in North America. As someone who’s had stomach issues in the past this portion size change was really good for me, not nearly as much bloating or acid reflux and I rarely feel sick after eating, no matter what the dish of the day was. This made it clear for me that I’ve probably been overeating for a while without even noticing. I think the difference in the quality of food that I’ve been eating causes a big change too. Whole foods with whole ingredients. There’s been a lot of influential substitutions for me as wellI. One example would be swapping coffee for non caffeinated tea. I think there’s definitely something to be said about knowing your body and knowing what fuels it.