The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Europe is such a popular place to be in the summer, everyone knows that. But you can’t visit the entire continent in one summer. So, where are people going most and where are the hidden gems? Based on my travels over the last year, here is what I have to say.

Croatia

Located in between Slovenia, Bosnia, Herzegovina and Hungary, Croatia is rich in history and fun. If your goal is to see beautifully preserved architecture and bright blue waters as seen in the Greek islands, this is the place to visit. Hvar, Split and Dubrovnik are the most popular tourist locations if you’re looking to stay at a hostel, meet other travellers or party. Dubrovnik is also where King’s Landing from Game of Thrones is filmed, if that’s something that interests you. With all kinds of great restaurants in the walled city of Dubrovnik, there are so many sights to see and things to do. It also borders the water, so when you get hot, you can visit one of the small beaches or go cliff-jumping.

Spain

There’s so much to do in Spain! I could spend months there and still not see the entire country. If you’re going to party, Barcelona and Ibiza are where you need to be. If you want to visit beaches without the busy city vibe of Barcelona, smaller cities like Alicante are the perfect spot. There is also a free castle on the hill in Alicante if you want a bit of an adventure paired with the beach scenery, and the locals there are generally nice. Madrid was one of my favourite places to visit in Spain, so I definitely have a bias. I think everyone should check it out if they’re interested in historical architecture and beautiful parks. Plus, there are all kinds of day trips scheduled from Madrid that revolve around its culture and history. I recommend doing the Avila and Segovia day trip that takes you to Alcazar: the castle that inspired Walt Disney to base the Disney World castle on. The food is good, the vibes are great and Spanish is such a fun language. I highly recommend Spain to anyone I know who is travelling throughout Europe.

Portugal

Yes, the Azores are stunning, but Lisbon is one of the coolest places to explore—regardless if you’re travelling solo or with a group. The hostels are generally friendly and clean. The city is pretty walkable, and the public transit is very accessible and easy to use. Take a day trip from Lisbon to Sintra and explore the Peña Palace and the Quinta Da Regaleira if you have some time! Portugal is also one of the cheaper locations to fly to from Toronto, so that’s a plus, even if you’re planning on travelling further into Europe.

Malta

A flight away, but worth the trek. Malta is a small, beautiful country that offers so much in terms of cultural experiences and bright blue waters. Valletta is one of the main vacation destinations for people in the UK, and most people there speak English fluently and will understand you with no problem. It is a bit more expensive than other European countries in terms of Airbnb’s or hostels, but the sandstone city is a very original place and worth the visit. There are also multiple islands that are pretty cheap to visit for a day. You can visit the clearest blue water locations such as Comino, which has ferry trips every hour or so.

There are obviously so many different things to see in Europe, and I could quite honestly write this article forever, but these were the standouts from my trip that surprised me the most. If you want some more insight or are interested in some different countries not listed here, I have been to approximately 18 countries in Europe and would be happy to help! Wishing you all a smooth trip planning experience, and I hope this article helped you make some decisions!