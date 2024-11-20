Embracing the Hustle: A Year of Growth, Grit and Gratitude

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This year has been a testament to the hard work I’ve put in—from managing multiple jobs and maintaining a solid 10.0 GPA, to hitting the gym regularly and waking up at 6 a.m. to squeeze in every ounce of productivity. Through these efforts, I’ve learned that growth often requires letting go of what doesn’t serve us anymore. As someone who used to avoid conflict, I can now admit that when something isn’t right, which has opened up space for the things—and people—that truly elevate me.

Early Mornings, Internships and the Value of Hard Work

Applying for a summer internship was a defining moment this year. The time I spent tailoring my resume and perfecting every line in my cover letter was extraneous, but I knew that each detail mattered. Landing that position felt like a true reward for my dedication. I’ve realized that there’s a difference between hoping things will work out and actively putting in the effort. Not everyone understands that. Watching others complain about missed opportunities while ignoring the importance of preparation and commitment is a stark reminder of how essential it is to give 100%, even if it’s not the easy route. Taking the extra time and initiative can be uncomfortable, but the payoff is proof that effort counts.

Floor Seats at Taylor Swift and the Drive to Chase New Dreams

This year, I got to experience a bucket-list dream: seeing Taylor Swift live from floor seats. The energy, the passion, the closeness to something so inspiring was transformative. It made me realize that I want to create those kinds of moments in my own life, leading me to finally start writing my first novel. It’s funny, experiences like that have a way of showing you who celebrates with you and who might quietly envy you from the sidelines. Some people stay comfortable on the outside, watching others live out their dreams, attributing their own lack of progress to poor luck or circumstance. But when you’re chasing big dreams, you learn to recognize the difference between genuine supporters and those who just linger in the background.

Letting Go of Friendships That No Longer Serve Me

This year, I finally understood that not all friendships are designed to last forever. Sometimes, people prefer to stay in their comfort zones, doing the bare minimum and watching life pass by. There’s a certain heaviness in friendships where ambition is met with skepticism, or worse, indifference. Realizing that it’s okay to distance yourself from those who choose not to grow has been one of the most liberating choices I’ve made. It’s exhausting to be around people who seem to resent the effort and dedication you put into your success. Making room for friends who inspire, support and reciprocate positive energy is like a breath of fresh air. Moving on doesn’t mean you wish them ill, it just means you’re choosing relationships that bring mutual value.

Embracing Leadership and Finding Unexpected Joys

Becoming the president of a club and discovering a newfound love for university football has brought me unexpected happiness. Both roles have pushed me to grow and allowed me to see myself in new ways. Taking on responsibility like this has shown me that leadership is about surrounding yourself with those who see the value in working hard and taking risks. I’ve realized that not everyone will understand why you push yourself, and some people may prefer to observe rather than participate. But this year has taught me to cherish those who truly show up—for themselves and for you. And yes, stepping outside my comfort zone to cheer on my team has been a reminder that life’s joys are often found where you least expect them.

Moving Forward with Confidence and an Open Heart

With graduation on the horizon, I’m finally at peace with not knowing every detail of what’s next. This year has shown me that strength isn’t about controlling everything; it’s about trusting in the journey and knowing that the work I’ve put in has built a solid foundation for my future. I’m learning to let go of the need to plan every step, and instead, embracing the confidence that I am prepared for whatever comes my way. Moving forward, I am surrounded by the right people—those who believe in growth, who celebrate success and who value accountability. It’s freeing to leave behind those who have never understood the power of pushing boundaries and chasing dreams. This year has given me everything I need to move forward, and I’m excited for whatever lies ahead.