Sometimes I just get so caught up in all the big dreams, goals and things I want to accomplish in my life that all of it seems completely unattainable. Not because my goals are impossible to achieve, but because I feel like I’m not the kind of person who can achieve the dreams that I have for myself. I have this version of myself in my head of who I have to be and who I want to be, making change seem that much harder. This isn’t the way I want things to be, though. I want to make the most out of my life. There are things I desire to achieve in my life, and I want to work on making these dreams my reality, hence trying to manifest my dream life.

My main issue is that I find many of my goals in life go in completely different directions, making it hard to view all of them as achievable, especially when I think about my future career plans. In my head, I currently have three completely different career paths I think I’d like to pursue, with absolutely no idea of which one I want to follow. This is where manifesting comes in; a tool to help me attract the life that best suits me.

I have a document with all my goals – big or small – that I’m constantly changing and updating. But I feel like it’s not enough for me to have a list of all my goals. I have to be able to imagine this list as my life. All my dreams are written and described in such a way that I’m able to visualize what my life will look like when I achieve them, making me more motivated to work towards what I want. I don’t believe that manifestation works on its own. I believe that you still have to put in dedication and hard work to meet your goals, but manifestation can work as an extra boost to make them happen. I don’t know a lot about manifestation, but there are a few little mindset shifts I’ve incorporated into my life that have changed my outlook on achieving my dreams.

First of all, I’m a firm believer that a positive mindset can change almost anything. You can’t expect positive outcomes in life if you’re always thinking negatively and expecting the worst. Bad things happen, but dwelling on negative outcomes doesn’t help you in the long run. It’s better to take that experience and turn it into something that will work in your favour. As the Law of Attraction states, like attracts like, so if you stay positive, you are more likely to attract positive outcomes.

The next mindset shift I’ve been working on is truly believing in myself and the idea that everything will work in my favour. Even if things don’t work out the way I’m hoping for, I want to believe that everything happens for a reason and that rejections are simply redirecting me to better opportunities. I’ve always had a hard time believing in myself and my abilities, but this is something I want to change as it’s a terrible perspective to have. This involves letting go of trying to control every big outcome, and instead, choosing to go with the flow and trusting the process. Honestly, this sounds like a bit of a nightmare to me, but I know that having this outlook will serve me well in the long run. I believe that incorporating these changes into my life will put me on the right track to achieving everything I want in life.