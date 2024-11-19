The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Birthday in the past, present or future! Welcome to a vast array of songs I think fit every year from eighteen to twenty-three. I hope you enjoy! It sucks when you hear a song and think, “Damn, that would’ve been good for when I turned that age.” So, here is a lineup of songs that go with the years you may or may not be turning while in university.

Eighteen:

18 is considered an integral year for some. Legally, you gain the ability to purchase lottery tickets and buy cigarettes. Hurray! Some of the best songs about being 18 revolve around the shift from high school life, reflecting on how you have grown from your younger self to who you are now and who you wish to be as you figure yourself out. One of the best songs for this year is 8TEEN by Khalid. Not only does it offer a chill vibe rather than a call to action about figuring out your life, but it’s a song you can listen to anywhere you are, making it a nice birthday song. A song that elaborates more on the aging factor of this year is I’m Eighteen by Alice Cooper. It’s not necessarily a downer, but I wouldn’t consider it a party song either.

Nineteen:

This is the year that you are actually legal (in Ontario, anyway). Welcome to the bar scene, newbie! A song that offers a similar vibe to 8TEEN by Khalid is Kilby Girl by the Backseat Lovers. This is an American song, hence the mention of a fake ID, but the rest of the message still applies. 19 is a year of embracing your teenage youth while preparing to enter the cursed twenties, so do what you can while you can. And if you hate it, remember there’s only 365 days in a year, you always have more time. Olivia Rodrigo has a different take on the age of 19 in her song Teenage Dream, where she specifically mentions, “Got your whole life ahead of you, you’re only nineteen.”

Twenty:

The twenties have entered the chat. For some, this is a time of crisis. For others, maybe you’re getting comfortable with adulthood. Either way, most people believe this year is one of personal growth and learning about yourself while developing hobbies, and potentially, your frontal lobe. It’s normal to be conflicted about what you want for your future, and it’s normal to feel out of place or like you don’t have a sense of direction. Don’t stress, I promise you’ll figure it all out in time. Technically, 20 Something by SZA applies to all the years of your twenties, not just the first year you enter them. However, I thought it fit the vibe of this birthday the best. The song talks about how this birthday often demonstrates this conflicted feeling of aging and accomplishment. Technically, Pushing 20 by Sabrina Carpenter is a song about being 19 turning 20. However, there are not a lot of songs about being 20, so I added it here instead.

Twenty-one:

Congrats! You’re officially legal in the states and most places around the world. As a Canadian, you don’t really gain any legal standing for 21, however if you frequent any state, this is great news for you. If you didn’t experience any kind of transitionary crisis at 20, this might be the year that applies to you. If so, I recommend All Too Well (10 Minute Version) by Taylor Swift. But if you are in more of a celebration kind of mood, try any 21 Savage song. The mention of his name is usually exactly what works for this age. As well, a song for this year that offers more of a chill take on the battle of aging is 21 by H.E.R.

Twenty-two:

The crisis may have just begun, it may be entirely over, or you may have yet to experience it. Only time will tell. Usually, this is the age where you start to feel societal pressures about work in the future or what is next to come. As hard as it may sound, I recommend trying to avoid thinking about these things too heavily. If it is meant to be, it will be. Otherwise, keep doing what you’re doing, and it will all work out for you. Sometimes being asked what your plans are after school is the cause of that pressure. Don’t panic, instead, listen to 22 by Taylor Swift on repeat and think about how much she has done since releasing that song. You have nothing but time. Being in your twenties is figuring out your place in the world and how you respond to it. A song that relates heavily to the state of fog and confusion you might feel as you age is Hello Cold World by Paramore. Talking about the struggles and ups and downs of life, if you need a song to help you realize life is not that serious, this might be a good option.

Twenty-three:

Welcome to the Jordan Year. If you don’t know why it’s called that, look him up. I’d love to say crisis averted, however, I think the crisis can arise anywhere between 19 and 30, so good luck. If you’re in more of a happy, celebratory mood, try 23 by Mike WiLL Made-It, Miley Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J. This is a good party/club song, although it doesn’t actually mention the age, the title is enough. If you’re in more of a contemplating mood, maybe 23 by Renee Rap is a better song for you currently.

A special mention goes to songs for any age that I consider to be birthday songs: In Da Club by 50 Cent is a good club/party song and a good song to ring in your birthday. Without a specific year mentioned, this song is a good way to draw attention to your birthday every year. If you’re in a crisis state or find yourself reflecting on the year, I’d suggest Ribs by Lorde instead.