Binged The Office One Hundred Times? Check Out These TV Show Recs for The Office Fans!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Superstore

Superstore aired its final episodes four years ago, yet its popularity continues to stay strong and brings fans joy with every rewatch. This sitcom follows employees at the Cloud 9 big-box store, working to get through each day together while learning about life, love (and sometimes heartbreak), friendship and a lot of chaos. The show features a diverse and hilarious set of characters and focuses on very real-world problems. While not a ‘mockumentary’ style show, like The Office, it has a very similar feel, and it’s very easy to relate to the characters and understand the depths of their personalities. Superstore is a very comedic and go-to comfort watch with six seasons to enjoy.

The Office Fun Fact: Creator of Superstore, Justin Spitzer, wrote several episodes of The Office!

Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation began its run back in 2009, while The Office was still on air! This series follows Leslie Knope, a passionate worker in the Parks and Recreation department of government. There are some mockumentary style moments, especially in its early years, but it is not all mockumentary style. However, there are lots of glances at the camera that make for a good laugh. The group of characters that make up the department share a mixture of enthusiasm, carelessness and humour that make Parks and Rec the show it is. Additionally, Ann Perkins, a local nurse eager to get the hole by her house filled in, cannot be forgotten in this lovable group of characters. In fact, you may just recognize her as Karen Filippelli in The Office. Parks and Recreation has seven seasons that you will undoubtedly have binged in no time!

The Office Fun Fact: Parks and Rec was created by Greg Daniels and Mike Schur, creator and writer of the American The Office, respectively.

St. Denis Medical

St. Denis Medical is a new sitcom that began its run in 2024. This show follows doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, including overly enthusiastic boss Joyce, at the St. Denis Medical Center. It is jam-packed with humor, fun, and many real-life and raw moments which make this show a remarkable watch. I’m hoping for many more seasons of this hilarious show! Season two will begin to air this fall.

The Office Fun Fact: Creator of St. Denis Medical, Justin Spitzer, wrote several episodes of The Office!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

While Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a little different, it’s also filled with its own unique, unmatched humor. At Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct, detective Jake Peralta brings the laughs with his carefree and exuberant personality. The rest of the characters round out the precinct as they work to take care of police business day after day. Brooklyn Nine-Nine sheds light on many serious issues in a humorous way. There are eight seasons to enjoy in this bubbling and energetic sitcom that is full of laughs.

The Office Fun Fact: Brooklyn Nine-Nine is co-created by Mike Schur, writer of The Office.

The Good Place

This show is a lot different from The Office, but I had to include it for quite obvious reasons – it is so funny and so good. Eleanor Shellstrop finds herself in the afterlife – by mistake. She must keep this secret from architect Michael and Janet, the ‘Alexa’ of the afterlife. The Good Place showcases friendship, love, humor and even some mystery. With four seasons, this show is sure to be enjoyed with its exciting storylines and comedic and comforting moments.

The Office Fun Fact: The Good Place was created by Mike Schur, writer of The Office.