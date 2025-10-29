Banff: The Perfect Place to Reconnect with Nature

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes the sins committed during the first semester back are so treacherous that your only attempt at atonement is through some serious hiking. After six eventful weeks at school which culminated in me being moved down to ‘hell’ on the flat behaviour chart, my friends and I ventured out to Alberta, home of the Canadian Rockies. We had decided that the most fulfilling way to spend our reading week would be to go on an excursion to Banff, which is only a bus ride away from Calgary airport and was worth every cent.

Banff has some of the most stunning views in Canada and is without a doubt the prettiest place I have ever visited. The backdrop was so incredible that it barely felt real, and as we strolled down the snow-covered streets, it was impossible not to make some sort of comment about how beautiful it was at least every hour. We noted on several occasions that the view felt as if it had been photoshopped, such was the surrealness of it.

I have never really been an outdoorsy person, but this trip inspired me to embrace being in nature more. My ideal holidays typically consist of lounging on a beach, eating my weight in crisps, and being reminded every half hour to put suncream on. The only burn I experienced on this trip, though, was that of my muscles working overtime as we climbed one of the trails overlooking Lake Louise, one of Banff’s central attractions. If the endorphin rush you get from climbing isn’t enough though, then the view from the top certainly should be. Reaching the summit is gratifying both physically (in that you feel like an absolute machine), but also in the sense that what you see when you reach the top is a reward that is well worth the climb and the cold. I am still not sure I would consider myself to be a super outdoorsy person, but I truly believe that nobody could regret a hike like that.

Even if you choose not to hike though, there is still much to be gained by visiting and taking in the sights from street level. I often use the term ‘reconnecting with nature’ jokingly, but being so immersed in the landscapes really did affect how I thought and felt in those moments, and there was a sense that I genuinely was more present than I have been in a while. It’s hard to convey the heightened emotions that arise from being surrounded by so much beauty, but the feeling is unparalleled. No picture or video will do it justice – the immensity is something that must be experienced firsthand.

So, if you have the opportunity to travel and you’re looking for somewhere to go, go to Banff. We stayed in Canmore, which is just a short bus ride away and is far cheaper if you’re looking for a more affordable trip. Our Airbnb also had a hot tub which was lush amid such freezing temperatures and provided a lovely end to each day. If you can hire a car, you’ll have access to loads of the highlights, but if not, there are plenty of buses. I would especially recommend one of the many bus tours which takes you on a hop-on-hop-off day trip around some of the prettiest attractions. And of course, if you’re up to the challenge, there are plenty of hikes, of varying difficulty- just remember to hire crampons if you are going for something more challenging!

As I write this on the plane back to Ontario, I’m looking forward to being home but I’m already missing the Christmassy feel of the Canadian Rockies. The Stairmaster certainly won’t feel as rewarding now that I’ve climbed the Lake Agnes Trail. I’m so glad, though, that I expanded my horizons (literally) by making the trip to Banff, so much so that it’s tempting to commit some more atrocious acts over Halloween so that I have another excuse to ‘reconnect with nature’. Who knows – maybe I’ll rob a bank and then climb Mount Everest over Christmas.