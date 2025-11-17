Asking Four Women Over 50 Five Things They Wish They Knew in Their 20s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I enter my twenties, I am filled with excitement (and a little bit of anxiety). This part of my life could define my future, and I want to know how to do it right. I know I need to go through life making mistakes in order to learn. However, I have decided to ask four women over 50 five things they wish they knew in their 20s to gain some wisdom and avoid making the same mistakes that the generations before me have made.

Woman Number One

Follow your own dreams, not someone else’s (aka a partner’s). You never know what the future of your relationships are going to look like, so it is important when making big life decisions such as going back to school, moving for a new job or even staying where you are now, to make them based on what you feel is best for you.

You have your whole life to be an adult; you don’t have to rush. Many people are told that they need to rush to find someone to marry, have kids and buy a house with, but in reality, you have plenty of time to do that! Enjoy being young.

Make your own investments and savings, and start as soon as you can. It is so important that you are being financially responsible at this time in your life because it can help set you up for a financially free future.

Travel and study abroad if you can. Your twenties is a better time than any to explore the world and make memories before you have greater responsibilities waiting for you.

Go back to school and change your career path if you do not like what you are doing! It is super important to remember that you only get one life, so if you feel the career path you chose is the wrong one, do not be scared to change what you are doing even if it means going back to school (future you will thank you).

Woman Number Two

Never stop exercising – it should be included in your daily life. Integrating exercise into your routine will help you stay fit and will allow you to do more as you get older. It is an activity that will lead you to a healthier body later on!

Make lots of friends and keep up with the friendships that you know are loyal. You will always know when someone is a true friend and when someone is not. It is important that throughout your life you are reaching out and keeping up with lifelong friendships – they will be there through every challenge that life brings you.

Care about other people. Always be the person who is willing to lend a helping hand; be the one who is known for picking others up when they are down. You want to be remembered as someone who cares for others and could always put a smile on someone’s face.

Don’t be afraid to try something new. If you have always wanted to try a new hobby, travel somewhere or even try something risky, do it now. If you keep pushing it back, telling yourself you will do it later, you never will.

Read! Keep reading throughout your life to help keep your brain healthy. It is an excellent hobby that you should make sure you are doing consistently.

Woman Number Three

Be smart with your finances. Spending too much money on clothes, coffee and eating out adds up and will affect your future. Retirement is going to sneak up on you, and you are going to wish you learned how to budget and save.

Continue to play sports – specifically a team sport. Joining fitness classes is fun and all but try to find a sport that you can play for life like curling or golfing to keep you active while making friends.

Stop stressing over little things that you cannot change. You do not need to worry over the small details that do not affect your life as a whole. Enjoy yourself and stop investing most of your time worrying about small mishaps.

Try to keep in touch with high school and university friends. Once you move on with your life, start a career, maybe get married or have kids, it will be so much harder to find time for friends. High school and university friends are the people that have been around for a while so try to invest some of your time maintaining these friendships.

Spend some time alone. It is fun doing things with a significant other or friend, but it is extremely important to do things like travel, make decisions and spend time by yourself in order to gain confidence and discover who you are.

Woman Number Four

Do what feels right for you. Stop caring so much about what other people think of you and how you live your life. Do what you want to do.

Take a lot of time and care with who you pick as a partner. This is the person you may build a family with, so it is important that you are careful when picking them! Do not be afraid to walk away if it doesn’t feel right – even if it’s on your wedding day.

No one can make you truly happy but yourself. Do not look for friends, family or a partner to find happiness. True happiness comes within yourself — no one else can find it for you.

There is never a right time to become a mother. It does not matter when in life it happens, there will always be pros and cons. Trust your instincts.

Always put your family first. In life, family is everything and will always be there for you, so it is important you prioritize them. Weather it is your family by blood or someone who has been there for you throughout your life, always be there for them.

As I go through my 20s with this solid advice tucked away. I know I will still stumble and learn from my own missteps – that is apart of growing, but after hearing what others wish they had known, I am hoping it will help me navigate my path a little more smoothly to help me create a better life for myself.