A Curly Girl Hair Guide 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Navigating the world of curly hair is no simple task; it is a lifelong journey that requires care, attention, patience and most importantly, confidence. In the past, I have struggled to find ways to maintain the health of my hair and to embrace my curls. After years of experience, however, I have learned many lessons about styling my hair and have tested a number of treatment products. This guide highlights some of the tips I have gathered along the way, allowing me to find the best methods to treat my hair.

Avoid Heat Styling

As a curly girl who manages frizz on a daily basis, I feel very tempted to pick up a straightener or attempt a blow out every once and a while. The process of turning tight curls into pin straight hair has fascinated me from a young age, and it wasn’t until grade seven that I got to experience this magic for the first time. After years of practicing my styling skills, however, I have noticed that my curls suffer if I apply heat to them on a regular basis. As unfortunate as it sounds, there is no amount of heat protectant that will save your curls from becoming dry, damaged and flat. To optimize the health of your hair, practice other styling methods such as buns or braids. You can also never go wrong with a half-up half-down look; add a bow or your favourite claw clip to compliment your luscious curls.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

This tip goes hand in hand with avoiding heat styling. In order to ensure that your curls have a shiny finish, it is extremely important to hydrate your hair. After many experiments, I have found that using a leave-in conditioner and a moisturizing hair oil has assisted in taking the texture of my hair to the next level. To obtain the best results, I apply these products immediately after washing my hair or after spraying it with copious amounts of water. There are a number of brands that create these products to produce life changing results; all of which are sold at relatively affordable prices. Some of my personal favourites include the Moroccanoil treatment and the N°5 Olaplex leave-in conditioner. After a few trials, your hair will begin to feel softer and healthier than ever!

Always Remember, Less is More

If you’re on “curltok”, you’ve likely found yourself scrolling through hundreds of videos of influencers sharing their curly hair routine. From mousse to styling gel, these hair products are proven to hold the shape of one’s curls for hours. Without a doubt, having a curly hair routine is essential, especially when you’re dealing with “day three hair”. With this being said, you don’t need to have a “cookie cutter” seven step routine. In fact, I have noticed that my hair becomes very stiff if I apply too many products at once. For this reason, I have created a small routine consisting of two to three products to assist in bringing my curls back to life after wash day. Not to mention, limiting the number of products you use will minimize your spending.

Embrace Your Curls

The most important part about caring for your hair is learning to love your curls. Regardless of your curl pattern, the waves of your hair are truly beautiful. They are a staple feature that add personality to your appearance and contribute to the volume of your hair. By investing time into caring for your curls on a daily basis, you will find a routine that will allow you to feel truly confident in your natural hair. Don’t let the bad hair days change your perspective on their value—a curling wand could never replicate the beauty of your uniquely natural curls.