7 Things to Do with Your Friends Before Fall Ends 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wilfrid Laurier chapter.

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

This may feel like an obvious activity to put on a bucket list, but I don’t think you can really say you had a good fall if you didn’t visit a pumpkin patch. It’s always great when you’re able to support local farmers, not to mention it’s a great way to spend a sunny day.

Paint Pumpkins

On the theme of pumpkins, painting pumpkins is a creative way to spend the night together. Sometimes the process of carving and gutting pumpkins can feel really messy and strenuous, but painting pumpkins on the other hand can give your evening a more relaxed vibe. Paired with fun drinks and music, this can lead to the perfect evening with you and your friends!

Go for a Hike

Lots of cities have scenic trails that are hidden throughout the city. Even something as simple as going on a walk through the park can be the perfect autumn outing. Especially on a warmer day, looking at the mosaic of colours with a fall drink in hand can be a great opportunity to hang out (and maybe even snap some cute photos)! Victoria Park in Kitchener and Waterloo Park are a perfect example of this! With the water reflecting the changing colours, it’s a great spot to spend an afternoon.

Have a Movie Marathon

There is almost an infinite collection of movies that feel so right to watch this fall. From the range of Halloween movies that can be nostalgic and scary! Not to mention movies like Knives Out, Dead Poet Society and Fantastic Mr. Fox, which aren’t official fall movies, but they just make sense! I recommend making a list of movies, grabbing your favourite snacks and getting cozy for a fall movie marathon.



Candle Making

Candle-making is an activity for people that really want to get crafty, but for those who are brave enough to try it, it can result in a nice addition to your room decor. There are two different ways to go about this, you could either go to a candle-making class or get supplies and DIY it at home. Typically, the latter is more cost-effective and can sometimes give you and your friends the ability to act like yourselves. You can find supplies to make your own candles at your local craft store, and Amazon even sells kits for candle-making nights.



Apple Picking

Pumpkin patches seem to be the go-to activity for fall, and while they are a classic thing to do, trying something a little bit different like apple picking can be just as fun. You can spend a whole day at an apple orchard, picking your own apples, taking cute photos and just enjoying a perfect fall day. Not to mention those apples that you picked can turn into delicious fall desserts!

Bake Some Fall Inspired Treats

Fall is a perfect season to do some baking and use up those apples that you and your friends have collected, you can bake some really tasty fall treats. You can make mini apple strudel, apple crumble, apple pie, an apple cake… the possibilities are endless! Even if apples aren’t your thing, cinnamon is in season and is a great inclusion in baking. Throw on your aprons and cross this activity off your autumn bucket list!