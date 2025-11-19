Women in Media: The Capitalist Gaze

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Western chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever noticed how women in media—whether in movies, TV shows, ads, or even books—always seem to fit into neat little boxes? The sexy one, the strong-but-still-gorgeous one, the girl-next-door. These portrayals aren’t just about storytelling; they’re carefully crafted by a system designed to sell us an image—one that keeps capitalism thriving and women striving. From the ‘empowered’ female lead in blockbuster films to the airbrushed models in magazine ads, women’s representation isn’t about authenticity—it’s about profitability. But what does that mean for us? And how does capitalism continue to shape how we see ourselves?

Let’s be real: in the media, women aren’t just characters—they’re products. Every female lead, influencer, and cover model is part of a well-oiled marketing machine designed to make us buy into an ideal. Hollywood gives us “strong female leads,” but only if they’re also effortlessly beautiful and marketable. Think about it: when was the last time you saw an action heroine who wasn’t thin, toned, and conventionally attractive?

And it’s not just movies—our entire culture is built around selling women a version of themselves. The “cool girl” trope? The “boss babe” aesthetic? These aren’t just trends; they’re multimillion-dollar industries. Clothing brands, beauty companies, and even self-help books profit from selling us an image of empowerment that often leaves us feeling like we’re never quite enough.

The Beauty Standard: Making Women Feel Incomplete

Capitalism thrives on one thing: making sure women never feel like they’re enough. The beauty industry alone rakes in billions by convincing us we need the latest anti-aging serum, weight-loss tea, or contouring kit to be desirable. The media plays along, showing us women who are effortlessly gorgeous, while subtly reinforcing the idea that our worth is tied to how closely we match that impossible standard. Think about the countless makeover montages in rom-coms. The nerdy, “unattractive” girl removes her glasses, straightens her hair, and suddenly, she’s worthy of love. This message is everywhere: to be valued, women must conform. And if we don’t? The media relegates us to the sidelines.

Sex Sells—But at What Cost?

The phrase “sex sells” isn’t just a cliché—it’s a business model. Advertisers have long used women’s bodies to push everything from perfume to hamburgers (seriously, why is every fast-food ad suddenly a softcore film?). Music videos, magazine covers, even video games hyper-sexualize women, reinforcing the idea that our primary value is in how we look, not who we are. From a young age, we’re taught to see ourselves as objects—to be looked at, desired, and consumed. And when that’s the dominant narrative, is it any surprise that so many women struggle with self-worth?

In recent years, we’ve seen a wave of female-driven content—shows like Fleabag and Euphoria, movies like Barbie and Wonder Woman—stories that center women’s experiences. And while this feels like progress, we have to ask: is it genuine, or just another capitalist trend? Companies have gotten smarter. They know feminism sells. That’s why we see “Girl Boss” T-shirts in fast fashion stores and beauty brands using body positivity to market their products (while still airbrushing their models). Even “empowerment” has been packaged and sold to us, making us consumers of our own liberation. And let’s not forget—representation in the media still overwhelmingly favors white, thin, able-bodied, cisgender women. Marginalized voices are often ignored unless they’re profitable. True empowerment can’t just be about aesthetics—it has to be about real, systemic change.

Breaking the Cycle

The way women are portrayed in the media shapes how we see ourselves and each other. It tells us what we should aspire to, how we should look, and even what we should value. But we don’t have to accept these narratives. Women everywhere are pushing back. Independent filmmakers, social media creators, and activists are reclaiming their own stories—showing us that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all, that empowerment isn’t a marketing gimmick, and that we don’t exist to be consumed.

So, the next time you see a “feminist” ad campaign or a perfectly curated version of empowerment, ask yourself: is this actually for me, or is it just another way to sell me something? Because real power doesn’t come from buying into an ideal—it comes from rejecting the systems that profit from our insecurities.