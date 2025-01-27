The Economics of the Everything Shower

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Western chapter.

You know the drill, once a week — typically on Sunday — you trudge towards your bathroom and begin the arduous process known as ‘the everything shower’. For most, the everything shower includes: washing your hair, using a hair mask, exfoliating, shaving, using body wash, and, an amalgamation of post-shower skincare rituals. Unsurprisingly, this is typically a custom that is most prominent among women. There are countless articles by well-known publications — Vogue, Allure, Harper’s Bazaar, Women’s Health, and BuzzFeed — detailing step-by-step instructions, in addition to a slew of products necessary to purchase for the ritual.

So why are women taking everything showers? Perhaps it is because of the burdensome — and ever-present — weight of patriarchal, societal beauty expectations placed upon our shoulders. Hookup culture further amplifies this pressure, framing the everything shower as a prerequisite for desirability. We are expected to be hairless, smooth, glistening, and delectable, whilst most men don’t even bother to wash their behinds. Even whilst galavanting around in public, most women feel the need to have a complete absence of body hair. A CNN article titled, “Why women feel pressure to shave”, touches on this notion, “Hair removal – or otherwise – has long shaped gender dynamics, served as a signifier of class and defined notions of femininity and the “ideal body””. Beauty standards aside, women have also been fed the belief that an everything shower is equivalent to self-care.

In the 1950s, self-care originally referred to the “activities patients and their families could perform to promote their health and well-being separate from the care of medical professionals” (Vox). A few decades later, the Black Panthers promoted self-care as an act of political resistance, and prioritizing the well-being of the community as opposed to the mere individual. Now, self-care basically means cancelling plans, and watching Netflix whilst doing your ten-step skincare routine. As of 2024, the beauty industry is worth a staggering $570 billion (Forbes), and the wellness industry is worth an insane $6.3 trillion (Bloomingdale). Clearly this weekly everything shower benefits these greedy capitalist tycoons, more than it does you.

So what does true self-care look like? Well, it can manifest in many different forms. Setting boundaries is a form of self-care. So is being compassionate with yourself, as well as working towards radical self-acceptance. Exercising regularly, eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, enjoying the sunlight, and getting plenty of sleep are — although very cliché — also fantastic examples of self-care. Implementing these things, little by little, will enhance your life substantially more than a two-hour-long shower. Most importantly though, self-care isn’t solely about the self, it’s about working with others towards the betterment of the larger community. To quote Angie Jaime, “I must remember my sense of self has always been, and needs to remain, plural” (Vice).

