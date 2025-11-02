Embracing Uncertainty

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Western chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

University has been the most transformative time of my life. I started as an extremely determined first year, ready to tackle any challenges, and clearly knowing what I wanted to accomplish. However, as the years went by, things started to feel increasingly unclear. I began to doubt myself, and was not sure about what I wanted anymore.

This lack of clarity is rarely discussed, despite the fact that many of us experience it at some point in our lives. Often, instead of feeling supported, people are criticized for feeling lost and are branded as fickle or immature.

We are always expected to have everything figured out—to know exactly what we want to do and the kind of life we want to live. It is especially hard to question the path we once firmly believed in, when we see those around us following through and thriving in both their academic and social goals, as they juggle multiple clubs and friend groups. With the advent of social media, there is an increasing pressure to live a perfect life, like the one we see portrayed online;this comparison is difficult to avoid, and can intensify our feelings of self-doubt.

However, I want to tell you that this is okay and you are not alone.

These feelings often lead us to new insights, allowing us to explore more about ourselves and the world. This is why, I believe that instead of trying to resist change, we should try to accept it. When we accept ourselves, we allow ourselves to process our emotions.

The truth is that there are eight billion of us here on earth, and with it comes the realization that there can be no one path in life that will suit everyone. Life is a long journey of self-discovery, and not just a destination that we must reach—it is all about experimenting and seeing what works for you. The beauty of life lies in its uncertainty, and the different paths that we can pursue as a result of that.

At the end of the day, it is okay to feel a little lost.

It is okay for your goals to change. For you to change.

It is all a part of your journey. Your unique experiences. It is all a part of who you are.