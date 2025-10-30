10 Actual Non-Basic, Hot Blonde and Brunette Duo Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Western chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air is crisper, leaves are changing colours, and Starbucks pumpkin spice drinks are back in season. It’s fall, and your favourite holiday, Halloween, is creeping up. You and your best friend are probably stressing over which costume to wear. You want something cute and recognizable, but not basic. Halloween is stressful asf!

Don’t worry, I’m here to help. I’ve done my research, and here are the best, original, cutest, iconic duo costumes. Blondes and brunettes, this one’s for you!

For a clearer idea, you can look up these concepts on Pinterest or TikTok for inspiration.

#1: Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega – Taste Music Video

An iconic and unique costume! If you’re going for a look that’s both scary and cute, this is the one. The Taste music video left everyone speechless—and this costume will too. Plus, who wouldn’t want to rock a massive chainsaw as an accessory?

#2: Captain Hook and Tinkerbell

A fresh and creative twist on the classic Disney duo! Brunettes already know red is their colour, so what better excuse to wear something bold and fiery? A pirate costume on its own can be a little basic, but pairing it with Tinkerbell makes it instantly more original and adorable. Blondes can get creative by adding glitter, a pop of green eyeshadow, and, of course, wearing her iconic green heels.

#3: Cher and Dionne from Clueless

These besties do it like no other. This underrated costume deserves way more hype! Cher’s iconic yellow plaid and Dionne’s bold black, white, and red ensemble will definitely make you stand out. This look is a total fashion statement, confident, classic, and effortlessly cool. If you’re looking for originality, trust me, you won’t spot another duo rocking Cher and Dionne while waiting in line at Delilah’s.

#4: Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn

There truly isn’t a more iconic duo than these two Hollywood legends. You’ll be serving pure class, elegance, and timeless beauty with this costume. Blondes can channel Marilyn in her famous white dress (you know the one), while brunettes can embody Audrey from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Honestly, this duo deserves way more hype; it’s rare, instantly recognizable, and effortlessly chic. Plus, no random guys will be guessing your costume as an excuse to flirt; everyone will know exactly who you are.

#5: Alice and the Cheshire Cat

Such a fun and creative duo costume! Brunettes can really have fun with the Cheshire Cat, think pink, purple, and black pieces paired with bold, playful makeup. It’s the perfect pick if you love going all in for Halloween. Blondes will look absolutely adorable as Alice, especially with a classic blue dress and a black bow to tie it all together.

#6: Chucky and Tiffany

Tired of seeing only Disney princesses and superheroes on Halloween? Wondering, where’s the horror? Chucky and Tiffany are perfect for you. The outfits and makeup for each character are so fun. Chucky can sport stitches on his face with the iconic overalls, while Tiffany can rock a sexy black smoky eye and a cute white corset. And of course, both should be splattered with blood.

#7: Willy Wonka and Violet

Such a cool, non-basic costume! Each of you can find fun pieces, like a touch of black or a red velvet dress for Wonka, and a matching blue outfit for Violet. Violet can even use blue eyeshadow as blush! There’s so much room for creativity.

#8: Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter – Concert Fits

CONTROVERSIAL DUO, I KNOW!! But they’re so cute and iconic in their own ways. These two girls, the hottest new pop stars, have such amazing style. Why not be them for a night? The contrasting aesthetics make this costume a total eye-catcher! Sabrina fans can wear a corset of their choice and add a red kiss mark, while Olivia fans can recreate her iconic tour look with a red bra, white tank top, and sparkly black micro shorts.

#9: Rapunzel and Mother Gothel

This costume is ideal for both blonde and brunette girls. Every blonde dreams of being Rapunzel and showing off her long, flowing hair, so for one night, make it happen! Flaunt those gorgeous locks, even if it’s a wig. Brunettes, especially curly-haired girls, this is your time to shine. Mother Gothel’s luxurious curls are iconic — let yours take center stage, too! It’s a fun, instantly recognizable costume that suits both hair colours perfectly.

#10: Maddie and Cassie

This is definitely a costume every blonde and brunette girl will want to try at least once. Maddie’s purple set from the first season is stunning, while blondes can rock a blue or pink dress as Cassie. Euphoria is all about glitter and sparkle, so go all out! Play with bold eye makeup and add glitter to your face, just like Maddie and Cassie would.

I hope this list helps you find the perfect costume! Happy Halloween!