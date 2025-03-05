Your Carry-On Essentials For Your Spring Break Flight

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

I never pack in advance. For anything. Oh, beach trip I have to leave at 8:30 in the morning for? I’m in the shower at 1am. I’ll maybe pack here and there tonight, but finish in the morning. A 6:30am flight and week-long trip? Eh, I’ll pack when it gets closer to my departure date…oops that’s now this week, isn’t it…I call myself a master procrastinator. It’s something I tell myself I’ll fix “next time” every time I find myself back in this hole, but that “next time” has come and gone over and over. If you are anything like me, we should gently begin packing in intervals and consider what we use daily or need access to to ensure these essentials are in the carry-on, NOT the suitcase. The…empty suitcase that’s still upright in my closet begging to come out.

portable charger

Ever since my mom randomly bought this for me it’s been a lifesaver. When I’ve forgotten to charge my laptop overnight, as long as this portable is charged and in my bag I can literally charge my laptop on my desk in class. It saves stress or aggravation, between nonexistent outlets and the amount of different devices it can charge. Whether you have the VRURC or not, a portable charger is one of the most vital carry-on pieces to pack! This is your reminder to plug that thing in right now!! No but like get up, I’m not kidding.

sanitizer

Sanitizer is at the top of the necessities for your carry-on. Who knows how many different surfaces and doors you’re touching when you’re traveling for an entire day…especially in instances of a layover. I only recently got on the touchland mist wagon and keep her in my car, but it’s a priority to bring one of these, a mini purell or any other sanitizer you use.

Airpods

Time passes much quicker and blissfully when drowning out the world and immersing in your own little bubble in the clouds. I see TikToks all the time of girls on trains or planes saying “thank god I’ve never gotten over anything in my life.” So luckily I just landed on a perfect playlist for exactly that:

I never thought to make a flight playlist myself, but it’s definitely something to consider. No offense to my best friend…I’m sure I won’t even get to one song with how much we constantly have to say to each other. If you decide to nap at any point, your Airpods or headphones will be of even better use to drown out the world.

Jewelry organizer

If I go anywhere I find myself panicking about where I may have last left my earrings or rings. My belt bag? My suitcase? My purse? The key to not losing things is to keep them all in one spot. On the topic of daily essentials and especially valuables, it’s crucial to keep something precious close to you, at least in my book, so you might consider packing your travel organizer in with your carry-on over your suitcase. And worst-case scenario, you don’t want your everyday jewelry to be stranded with your luggage somewhere!

Travel wallet

Packing your personal wallet or a travel-specific one is up to you, but there are super cute travel-size wallets out there that can store beyond your cards and cash — lip gloss, keys, airpods, you name it.

gum

If turbulence or altitude affects you when traveling, gum is perfect at preventing your ears from popping…when I’ve been without gum, my ears have stayed popped. If you have this issue too, be sure to bring or buy a pack of your favorite flavor.

snack

After you’re all set and through TSA, go pick up a few small snacks for your flight or while you wait at the gate. For me, it’s fun to situate your gate spot and then explore the little pods or shops the airport has. I’ve picked up the most touristy things imaginable at some of them, you never know what you might find. Most importantly, fuel yourself so you have something to snack on before you land.

book or kindle

It gets difficult to carve time out during the semester to cozy up with a book you actually want to read. As soon as you finish one assignment, there’s another, or two (or three) waiting for you next. My personal pile sits stagnant in my desk drawer, some waiting over a year for me to finally decide when I have the time to choose one over doom-scrolling at night. I plan on packing my “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Truman Capote copy now that break is starting. Do yourself a solid and revisit your abandoned book pile, and bring something to prevent flight boredom!

hair ties