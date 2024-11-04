‘Woman Of The Hour’: It’s Not A Thriller. It’s A PSA.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few weeks ago, I sat down with my family to watch ‘Woman of the Hour’, Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut. Yes, Anna Kendrick, also known as Beca Mitchell of the iconic ‘Pitch Perfect’ franchise. Despite the popularity surrounding her ‘Pitch Perfect’ role, I’d venture to say her new film is her most powerful project yet.

‘Woman of the Hour’ follows the true 1978 story of aspiring actress in Wyoming, Cheryl Bradshaw, played by Kendrick, who appears on a show called “The Dating Game,” and unknowingly chooses the bachelor who is a serial rapist and killer in. After her gut tells her not to go through with the assigned date, Cheryl just barely escapes her fate. However, several other women who are charmed by this man are not as fortunate, and are ultimately tortured and murdered by him.

The first advertisement I saw for this film came from Netflix’s TikTok account and depicted a rather unsettling scene that drew me in instantly. From that scene alone, I knew that Kendrick had produced a cinematic gem. In the scene, Cheryl is asked for her phone by the murderer, who she has no intent of ever seeing again. However, to protect herself, she gives him a fake number to satisfy his request. The murderer catches her in the act and demands an explanation. She kindly gives him one and says goodnight only to be followed by the man who thinks that she owes him something.

I sat my family down on the couch and forced them to watch it with me. Begrudgingly, they did so, unaware of the narrative that was about to unfold before them. After we finished the movie, we stayed on the couch and talked for an hour about patterns we noticed, directorial choices and details, and each offered our own unique perspectives on why this film was particularly impactful.

portrayal of fear

Rather than operating merely as a horror or thriller, ‘Woman of the Hour’ draws attention to not only violence against women, but the genuine, and perhaps overlooked, fear that is rooted in the everyday lives of women. There is this key moment in the film that happens each time the murderer is with his victims. Within a split second, he flips a switch and transforms from prince to predator. When the women notice this subtle shift in his demeanor, their fear becomes palpable. Watching these scenes over and over made me feel as though I was in the room with them. The way their fear is conveyed is so profoundly authentic that it’s hard not to notice despite the very nuanced changes made in their behavior.

the expectation to say “yes”

Cheryl is confronted with multiple obstacles regarding men’s behavior in this film. When she finally books a television gig, she is told to put on a persona that is completely different from her own authentic self. To keep her job and please the men in charge, she agrees. The minute that she decides to be herself, she is verbally mistreated by the men in charge. In a separate scene, she is pestered by her neighbor, who eventually hits on her. Cheryl becomes visibly uncomfortable by his action, but in order to avoid damaging his ego or putting herself in danger, she plays along. When she is asked for her number by the killer, she knows it’s a bad idea, but she gives him a number anyways. Even though it’s not a real phone number, giving a falso one feels safer than saying no.

This is a dreadful feeling that most, if not all, women know all too well. Although it’s not always out of fear of physical violence, becoming a yes-man is sometimes paramount to our safety. Saying “no” is accompanied by the fear of being vilified and labeled as a “tease.” Kendrick captured this default behavior perfectly.

you are probably right

Something that my entire family seemed to take away from this film is how crucial it is to trust your gut. Although it’s a cliche phrase, it truly is imperative to your survival. Cheryl demonstrates that visceral feeling you get when you know something is wrong. She didn’t search for proof that he was dangerous. She simply trusted her gut, and it saved her life. One day, it could do the same for you.

If you have yet to watch ‘Woman of the Hour,’ I strongly urge you to do so, and perhaps think about the scenes and directorial choices that resonated with you. Remember, this is not a thriller movie, it’s a public service announcement. That being said, don’t bring popcorn, bring a notepad.